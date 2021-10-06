Adam Levine debuts new blue hair — see the pic!

Adam Levine is debuting new blue hair!

The Maroon 5 singer, 42, showed off new bright blue 'do — and a body full of tattoos — while walking shirtless in Los Angeles on Monday.

Adam Levine debuted bright blue hair while walking in Los Angeles on Monday. Backgrid

The heavily-inked rocker cut a striking figure with his eye-catching blue buzz cut and neck-to-toe tats.

And while the sheer number of his tattoos was already impressive Monday morning, later in the day, the former "Voice" coach, somehow managed to fit one more tattoo onto his flesh: a gigantic butterfly in cobwebs on his neck!

Levine proudly shared a photo on Instagram of the new art, which was inked by celebrity tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko, joking that he decided to get it because Instagram was inoperable on Monday.

"Wise man once said…'when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…' his name was @nathan_kostechko," he joked in his caption.

He shared several more pics of the butterfly in his Instagram story, where he explained that he "had to" to get the tattoo.

Levine, who shares two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 3, with his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, 33, is no stranger to changing his appearance.

A few of Levine's past looks

He gave himself an old-school punk mohawk in July 2016, with his wife proudly snapping a pic of it to share on Instagram.

Apocalypse prep course complete. pic.twitter.com/muvPDrIa59 — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 3, 2014

Just two years before, he debuted a platinum blond hairstyle, with Prinsloo again signaling her approval in a cozy photo. The L.A. native revisited a bleach-blond look again in January 2018, explaining, "My wife loves it."

He went the mohawk route again in May 2019 and even braided it for fun.

And in 2015, Levine rocked a bald look that proved he can look great with no hair at all!