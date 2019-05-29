Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 29, 2019, 10:08 PM UTC By Kerry Breen

Royal fans saw double when actresses Tiffany Smith and Parisa Fitz-Henley — who both portrayed Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in recent cable TV movies — snapped a quick pic together.

Fitz-Henley, 42, played Meghan Markle in Lifetime's "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance," which came out in 2018; Smith, 36, played the actress-turned-royal in "Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal," which aired earlier this week.To celebrate the sequel'srelease, the two actresses posed together in an Instagram pic posted by Smith.

“Continuing the celebration of all things #BecomingRoyal. I am Thankful for SO many things that this experience has brought into my life,” wrote Smith in her Instagram caption. “And high on that list is getting to know this queen! Love you lady @parisafitzhenley”

Fitz-Henley responded to the post, cheering on her look-alike.

“Tiffany I’m so grateful for you, your sweetness, your grace and sisterhood!" she wrote. "I love how much space there is for warmth — and silliness! — in this world and in this business! So excited for you! Can’t wait to watch you shine as Meghan!!”

Smith's casting as Meghan, who gave birth to son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this month, came after years of being told that she resembles the duchess.

"It started from 'Suits,' and then once Harry and Meghan started dating, it started happening even more," she said in an interview with TODAY. "And once they got engaged, then it was like, literally walking down the street, people would come up and just be like, 'You know who you look like?' Which is such a huge compliment because I think she's such an incredible woman."

While sharing a physical likeness with Meghan certainly helped, both actresses spent a lot of time getting into character for their respective roles.

"Meghan has such a wonderful confidence and poise, and so it comes out in the way she carries herself," said Fitz-Henley in another interview with TODAY. "It was really great to watch that. And that was a great example because I really do need to work on my posture."

"It was the wardrobe that was the transformation for me," said Smith, who also watched Fitz-Henley's performance as part of her preparation, along with watching episodes of "Suits," videos and documentaries.

"It was important to see the little moments. I'd send (Charlie Field, who plays Prince Harry) Instagram videos and be like, 'Look how they're holding hands! We need to hold hands this way!'" she said.

"Becoming Royal" aired on Lifetime on May 27, and is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.