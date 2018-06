share tweet pin email

Maggie Siff’s credits include “Mad Men” and “Sons of Anarchy,” and now she plays a U.S. attorney’s wife (and domestic dominatrix) on Showtime’s “Billions.” She tells Megyn Kelly she had to “recalibrate my understanding of the character” when she learned about her kinky side, and says both her leading men – Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti – are incredibly funny.