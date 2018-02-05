share tweet pin email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a love story so enchanting, Hollywood has taken notice.

The couple's relationship will be depicted in "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," a new Lifetime movie set to air this spring.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Lifetime reveals actors to star in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry movie Play Video - 0:35 Lifetime reveals actors to star in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry movie Play Video - 0:35

Now, A+E Networks has revealed the actors who will portray the couple in the small-screen flick.

Getty Images/Lifetime Meghan Markle, left, will be portrayed by actress Parisa Fitz-Henley in an upcoming Lifetime movie.

Parisa Fitz-Henley, who's a dead ringer for Markle, will play the former "Suits" star.

Getty Images/Lifetime Prince Harry, left, and actor Murray Fraser.

And, Murray Fraser, who's ...not exactly a dead ringer for Harry, will play the gregarious ginger prince.

Fitz-Henley is best known for her role as Reva Connors in Marvel's "Jessica Jones" and "Luke Cage," while Fraser has starred in "The Loch" and the royal series "Victoria."

Lifetime reveals the movie will chronicle the romance between the beloved prince and his new fiancée "from the moment they met after being set up by friends, through their initial courtship when they were able to keep their romance under wraps, and ultimately the intense global media attention surrounding their relationship and Meghan’s life as a divorced American actress."

Prince Harry and Markle met in London through friends in July 2016, and announced their engagement in November 2017.

The couple's much-anticipated wedding is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, the royal residence in Windsor, England.