It was a magical Christmas in every way!

“Rizzoli and Isles” star Angie Harmon revealed that she just got engaged to "Days of Our Lives" actor Greg Vaughan over the holiday.

Congratulations to the happy couple! gregvaughan/Instagram

Harmon, 47, shared the news on Instagram on Christmas Day, along with photos of the sweet moment Vaughan, 46, popped the question.

“Marry, Marry Christmas!!” she wrote in the caption. “Wishing you the most wonderful holiday from our family to yours!”

It looked like a cozy Christmas proposal! gregvaughan/Instagram

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Vaughan, who stars as Eric Brady in “Days of Our Lives,” also shared the news on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Well...that was FUN!!!”

The happy couple also shared photos of their children spending Christmas together, along with the hashtag #moderndaybradybunch.

Group hug! gregvaughan/Instagram

Their blended family definitely have a lot in common with the Brady Bunch. Harmon has three daughters, Finley Faith, Avery Grace and Emery Hope, from her previous marriage to former NFL player Jason Sehorn.

Meanwhile, Vaughan has three sons from his previous marriage to model and actress Touriya Haoud: Jathan James, Cavan Thomas and Landan Reid.

The couple and their kids posed for photos in cute, matching holiday sweaters.

It's a modern-day Brady Bunch! gregvaughan/Instagram

It looks like Vaughan’s and Harmon’s families have been spending a lot of time together over the past year.

Ever since they went public with their relationship in 2018, the couple has been sharing sweet photos of their sons and daughters hanging out together, like this cute group shot from last July.

Vaughan isn’t shy about sharing his love for his new fiancée on social media. He posted this photo with Harmon in October along with a romantic note in the caption.

“How I prayed for you & look forward to everyday with you, for all my life!” he wrote.

All the best to the happy couple!