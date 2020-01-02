Wilmer Valderrama announces engagement on New Year's Day

Sign up for our newsletter

Wilmer Valderrama will be planning a wedding in the new year!

The “NCIS” actor announced his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco on Instagram Wednesday.

“‘It’s just us now,’ Valderrama, 39, captioned his post. “01-01-2020.”

In the photo that was taken on a San Diego beach, the "That '70s Show" alum is seen on bended knee with an open ring box in his hand.

Pacheco shared the same picture on her Instagram page, but also included a close-up shot of the stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

The couple, who first went public with their romance in July, have been flooded with well-wishes from friends and fans.

“All growed up. Congrats brother,” wrote Marlon Wayans.

Eva Longoria added clapping emoji and wrote, "Ahhhhhh!!!!!"

In October, Pacheco, who is also a scuba diver, shared selfies of her and the actor in Park City, Utah.

“He keeps his promises,” she wrote. “I’m gunna keep him siempre.”

Valderrama previously dated Lindsay Lohan, Mandy Moore and Demi Lovato. He and Lovato split after nearly six years in 2016.