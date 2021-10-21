Actor Ruby Rose alleges she was fired from 'Batwoman' after being injured on set

Actor Ruby Rose alleges that she was fired from The CW’s “Batwoman” after being seriously injured on set.

Rose, who starred as the title superhero character in the first season of the show, posted a series of Instagram stories Wednesday alleging that she was recast last year after two herniated discs required her to undergo surgery. She alleged that former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth threatened to replace Rose because she had “just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set).”

In addition to Rose’s injuries, she alleged that one crew member got third-degree burns and a production assistant was “left quadriplegic.” Rose added in the list of allegations that the “Batwoman” showrunner refused to suspend filming during the pandemic until local government mandates shut down the set.

Deadline reported last year that the Workers’ Compensation Board of British Columbia was investigating a former production assistant’s allegation that they were left paralyzed following an incident on set with “Batwoman.” Warner Bros. Television Group did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment on the alleged injuries to the crew members.

Rose asked fans to stop asking if she would return to the series, saying she wouldn’t go back to “Batwoman'' for any amount of money.

“They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me,” Rose wrote. “I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics, or blackmail will not make me stand down.”

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman. Jack Rowand / The CW

Warner Bros. Television Group denied those allegations in a statement provided to NBC News on Wednesday, stating that Rose was fired over multiple complaints regarding her behavior.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of BATWOMAN based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned,” the company said.

Roth, who announced his retirement from Warner Bros. last year, was not immediately available for comment.

Fans of the series were surprised after Rose announced the departure in May 2020, which she called a very difficult decision. “Batwoman” ranked as the network's third most-watched show with its first season, Variety reported last year.

It was also lauded for its LGBTQ representation, with its casting of Rose to play an out lesbian superhero. Javicia Leslie was then hired to become television's first Black and bisexual “Batwoman.”

Rose told Entertainment Weekly in August 2020 that it was “tough” to lead a superhero series but that there were other factors that contributed to her exit, which included returning to set only 10 days after her surgery.

“You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do,” Rose told EW last year. “I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. I respect them so much and they've been so respectful to me."

A representative for Rose did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding allegations from Warner Bros. Television Group. Her Instagram stories did reference her being “slammed” in the press and said that she never raised her voice and was late once because she was in the hospital.

“Aside from them, I was loved and loved my crew,” Rose said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.