Actor, 29, dead in suspected murder-suicide attempt

Actor Hagen Mills has died at age 29 in what authorities are investigating as an attempted murder-suicide, according to a statement from the Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky.

Mills' credits include the TV show "Baskets" and the upcoming film "Star Light,"according to his IMDb page.

Hagen Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. Amy Graves / WireImage

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting a woman had been shot, according to the police statement.

"When Officers arrived, they were met outside the residence by Erica Price, age 34 of Mayfield, with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Price was able to tell Officers that the gunman, Hagen Mills, age 29 of Mayfield, was still inside, and had turned the gun on himself," the Mayfield Police Department said.

Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. Price was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

"Through investigation, it was learned that Price's mother and young daughter, whom she shared in common with Mills, were held in the residence by Mills until Price returned home," police said. "When Price entered the residence, she was shot by Mills, before he turned the gun on himself."

Price's mother and daughter were not injured during the incident, according to police.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.