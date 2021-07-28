Actor Bob Odenkirk collapses on set of 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital

Actor Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of his AMC show, “Better Call Saul.”

The series is currently filming its sixth season and was on location in New Mexico where Odenkirk collapsed, a representative for the actor confirmed to TODAY.

Crew members immediately surrounded the actor, his representative said, and called an ambulance. It’s unclear if Odenkirk was conscious when he was transported but his representative said he is still receiving medical care.

No word yet on what caused him to collapse.

"Better Caul Saul" is a spin-off series of the tremendously popular "Breaking Bad" series. Odenkirk, 58, plays lawyer and con-man Saul Goodman.