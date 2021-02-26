Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert headline ACM Awards nominees

One of the most decorated country music artists of all time headlines the nominees for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, along with a former male artist of the year and the reigning female artist of the year.

Miranda Lambert now has 68 lifetime nominations, the most of any female country artist in history, after receiving five nominations this year on the list released by the ACM on Friday.

Four of the nominations are for her song "Bluebird," and Lambert has also received her 15th nomination for female artist of the year, which she has won nine times.

Maren Morris, who won female artist of the year at last year's awards, has had another banner year with six nominations for the 2021 ceremony. Morris' hit "The Bones" has been nominated for song of the year and single of the year, and she also has been nominated for female artist of the year for the fifth time.

Chris Stapleton tied Morris for the most nominations of any artist with six of his own, including a nod for male artist of the year, a category he has won twice. He also received his third nomination for entertainer of the year.

The other nominees for entertainer of the year include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and last year's co-winner, Thomas Rhett, who shared the award with Carrie Underwood to mark the first time in the show's history that it was split between two performers.

The reigning group of the year, Old Dominion, received another nomination in the same category as part of its two nominations.

This year also marks the first time that four Black artists have been nominated for ACM Awards, as Jimmie Allen (new male artist of the year), Kane Brown (album of the year and video of the year), John Legend (video of the year) and Mickey Guyton (new female artist of the year) were all recognized.

This year's ceremony is on April 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Here's the full list of nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan, "Born Here Live Here Die Here"

Kane Brown, "Mixtape Vol. 1"

Ashley McBryde, "Never Will"

Brothers Osborne, "Skeletons"

Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett

"I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress

"The Bones," Maren Morris

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

"One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde

"Some People Do," Old Dominion

"Starting Over," Chris Stapleton

"The Bones," Maren Morris

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert

"Gone," Dierks Bentley

"Hallelujah," Carrie Underwood and John Legend

"Worldwide Beautiful," Kane Brown

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

"Does To Me," Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

"I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

"Nobody But You," Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

"One Beer," HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

"One Too Many," Keith Urban, P!nk

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jarrod Travis Cure

Mark Hill

Tony Lucido

Steve Mackey

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Aaron Sterling

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Corenflos

Kris Donegan

Jedd Hughes

Ilya Toshinskiy

Derek Wells

PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cohen

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Mike Rojas

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alicia Enstrom

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Mickey Raphael

Ilya Toshinskiy

Kristin Wilkinson

STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Spencer Cullum

Dan Dugmore

Mike Johnson

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Jeff Balding

Jason Hall

Gena Johnson

Vance Powell

F. Reid Shippen

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR