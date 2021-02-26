Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert headline ACM Awards nominees

One of the most decorated country music artists of all time headlines the nominees for this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, along with a former male artist of the year and the reigning female artist of the year.
Miranda Lambert now has 68 lifetime nominations, the most of any female country artist in history, after receiving five nominations this year on the list released by the ACM on Friday.
Four of the nominations are for her song "Bluebird," and Lambert has also received her 15th nomination for female artist of the year, which she has won nine times.
Maren Morris, who won female artist of the year at last year's awards, has had another banner year with six nominations for the 2021 ceremony. Morris' hit "The Bones" has been nominated for song of the year and single of the year, and she also has been nominated for female artist of the year for the fifth time.
Chris Stapleton tied Morris for the most nominations of any artist with six of his own, including a nod for male artist of the year, a category he has won twice. He also received his third nomination for entertainer of the year.
The other nominees for entertainer of the year include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and last year's co-winner, Thomas Rhett, who shared the award with Carrie Underwood to mark the first time in the show's history that it was split between two performers.
The reigning group of the year, Old Dominion, received another nomination in the same category as part of its two nominations.
This year also marks the first time that four Black artists have been nominated for ACM Awards, as Jimmie Allen (new male artist of the year), Kane Brown (album of the year and video of the year), John Legend (video of the year) and Mickey Guyton (new female artist of the year) were all recognized.
This year's ceremony is on April 18 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.
Here's the full list of nominees:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion
- The Cadillac Three
- The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ingrid Andress
- Tenille Arts
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- Caylee Hammack
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Travis Denning
- HARDY
- Cody Johnson
- Parker McCollum
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Luke Bryan, "Born Here Live Here Die Here"
- Kane Brown, "Mixtape Vol. 1"
- Ashley McBryde, "Never Will"
- Brothers Osborne, "Skeletons"
- Chris Stapleton, "Starting Over"
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
- "I Hope," Gabby Barrett
- "I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
- "More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress
- "The Bones," Maren Morris
SONG OF THE YEAR
- "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
- "One Night Standards," Ashley McBryde
- "Some People Do," Old Dominion
- "Starting Over," Chris Stapleton
- "The Bones," Maren Morris
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- "Better Than We Found It," Maren Morris
- "Bluebird," Miranda Lambert
- "Gone," Dierks Bentley
- "Hallelujah," Carrie Underwood and John Legend
- "Worldwide Beautiful," Kane Brown
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
- "Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban
- "Does To Me," Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
- "I Hope You’re Happy Now," Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
- "Nobody But You," Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
- "One Beer," HARDY featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson
- "One Too Many," Keith Urban, P!nk
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Jarrod Travis Cure
- Mark Hill
- Tony Lucido
- Steve Mackey
- Glenn Worf
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
- Fred Eltringham
- Evan Hutchings
- Derek Mixon
- Jerry Roe
- Aaron Sterling
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- J.T. Corenflos
- Kris Donegan
- Jedd Hughes
- Ilya Toshinskiy
- Derek Wells
PIANO/KEYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Dave Cohen
- David Dorn
- Charlie Judge
- Mike Rojas
- Benmont Tench
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Alicia Enstrom
- Jim Hoke
- Danny Rader
- Mickey Raphael
- Ilya Toshinskiy
- Kristin Wilkinson
STEEL GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
- Spencer Cullum
- Dan Dugmore
- Mike Johnson
- Russ Pahl
- Justin Schipper
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Jeff Balding
- Jason Hall
- Gena Johnson
- Vance Powell
- F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Buddy Cannon
- Dave Cobb
- Dann Huff
- Jay Joyce
- Joey Moi