The American Country Music Awards named two artists the entertainer of the year in an unusual tie on Wednesday night.

Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will share the night’s top prize in what host Keith Urban said has “got to be a first” in ACM history.

"We have a tie!" he exclaimed upon opening the envelope.

How lucky are we! This year we have not one, but TWO winners for Entertainer of the Year. Congratulations to @ThomasRhett and @CarrieUnderwood! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/txKWXIiwmW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 17, 2020

"2020 man!” Underwood laughed, accepting her award after Rhett.

“Thank you to the ACM for not just this but for putting me in incredible company,” she said. “I’m more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett.”

She thanked her fans and the crews that help make live music performances happen during non-pandemic times.

“Hold on, it will happen again,” she said passionately. “Just hold on.”

Maren Morris won the female artist of the year award, while Luke Combs took home 2020’s ACM male artist of the year title.

The American Country Music Awards kicked off Wednesday night from three different locations in Nashville, Tennessee. The show broadcast from the historic Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

All three venues did not feature an audience due to coronavirus restrictions.