Emotionally, our countdown to the "Roseanne" revival began the moment we found out it was happening. But now, it can really begin.
Folks, we have a premiere date!
ABC has announced the all-new season of the popular '90s sitcom will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 27 — for a full hour! In subsequent weeks, the show will keep the Tuesday 8 p.m. time slot, but episodes will last for 30 minutes.
"Featuring the complete original cast, new series regulars and notable returning guest stars, the revival will explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household," a press release from ABC read.
"With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family."
About that all-star cast, pictured above in a new promotional photo — the lineup includes Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.
So, great, you can officially start planning your premiere party. Just remember to always order more pizza than you think.
Everett Collection
Michael Fishman
Then: Michael Fishman was just 6 years old when he began playing D.J., the youngest Conner child.
Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the actor, now 35, has continued working in Hollywood as a writer and producer.Getty Images
Sara Gilbert
Then: Sara Gilbert became a standout child star (and a two-time Emmy nominee) playing sarcastic tomboy Darlene Conner.
Now: The brainy actress, 42, went on to create and co-host CBS's morning program "The Talk."Getty Images
Lecy Goranson
Then: Lecy Goranson originated the role of Becky, the Conners' oldest child. The actress left after Season 5 to attend college, but later returned sporadically, creating one of the show's best-loved running gags.
Now: The actress, 42, went on to appear in the movies "Boys Don't Cry" and "How to Make an American Quilt." She'll play Becky full-time in the show's revival.Getty Images, WireImage
Sarah Chalke
Then: Sarah Chalke was 16 when she took over the role of Becky in Season 6.
Now: The actress, 40, went on to play Dr. Elliot Reid on "Scrubs," among other notable TV credits. She'll appear in an unknown role in the revival.Getty Images, AP
Johnny Galecki
Then: Johnny Galecki played Darlene's shy, sensitive boyfriend David.
Now: Ever seen "The Big Bang Theory"? The busy actor, 42, is the only star on the list who's not confirmed for the revival, but rumor is he'll make an appearance.Everett Collection, FilmMagic
Laurie Metcalf
Then: Laurie Metcalf was an acclaimed stage actress when she signed on to play Roseanne's even zanier sister, Jackie, a role for which she won 3 Emmys.
Now: The Tony-nominated Broadway star, 61, has continued to appear in hit TV shows, including "Desperate Housewives" and "The Big Bang Theory."Everett Collection, AP
John Goodman
Then: John Goodman charmed audiences as Dan Conner, a witty and soft-hearted family man who struggles to make ends meet. Of course, Dan's Season 9 death presents an interesting challenge for the revival's writers.
Now: One of Hollywood's most respected actors, 64-year-old Goodman's resume boasts both indie films and blockbusters, including "The Big Lebowski" and "Monsters, Inc."Everett Collection, FilmMagic
Roseanne Barr
Then: The show's creator and star, Roseanne Barr was a stand-up comedian before striking sitcom gold playing Roseanne Conner, a hilariously outspoken working-class wife and mom.
Now: Since "Roseanne" ended, the Emmy winner, 64, has worn many hats: author, talk show host, reality TV star — even 2012 presidential candidate!Corbis via Getty Images, FilmMagic