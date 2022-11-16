Abby De La Rosa once joked that Nick Cannon – who has welcomed 11 children with six women since 2011 – was creating “Gen C” with his brood, per People.

She would know: De La Rosa shares three children with Cannon. Their youngest, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, was born Nov. 11, 2022. Cannon and De La Rosa's 1-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born in 2021.

In addition, Cannon shares son Golden Sagon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell (who is pregnant with their third child); son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; and twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey. He is also expecting a child with Alyssa Scott, following the death of their son Zen.

On Instagram, the former DJ has shed insight into her life as one of the women in Cannon's life. Curious to learn more about De La Rosa and her relationship with Cannon? Keep reading to find out more.

You might have heard her on the radio

De La Rosa is an L.A.-based radio personality. Speaking to VoyageLA in 2019, De La Rosa explained how she came to DJ L.A.'s hip hop station Real 92.3 six nights a week. After high school, De La Rosa said she attended broadcasting school, and her career in radio began after that.

She's a Scorpio

De La Rosa's birthday falls on Oct. 25, making her a Scorpio like her daughter, Beautiful (Cannon, if you're wondering, is a Libra). Cannon shouted out her birthday on an Instagram Story, per E! News.

De La Rosa's daughter with Cannon, Beautiful, was born in 2022

De La Rosa announced that she was expecting on an Instagram post in June, without identifying the father of her child.

When Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon was born on Nov. 11, 2022., Cannon posted the announcement on Instagram, accompanied by a tribute to De La Rosa.

"You make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself. Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother," he wrote, calling out her "resilience" and "strength."

He continued, "Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive. Not a day goes by that I am not filled with gratitude for all your care, words of affirmation, kindness and inspiration."

Their twin sons were born in 2021

De La Rosa and Cannon's twin sons, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, were born on June 14, 2021, per her Instagram. The twins, fittingly, are Geminis.

Cannon also has twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey: Son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.

De La Rosa addressed her 'open' relationship with Cannon and his parenting style

On the “Lovers and Friends" podcast, De La Rosa characterized her relationship with Cannon — who has 11 children with six women — as "open." De La Rosa said that Cannon is "spread thin," but is a "present father" nonetheless.

"Nick does his best to be a present co-parent, present parent, present father. That's all I can ask for. I have friends whose husbands have never been to a sensory class ... I am here with a partner who has ample amount of kids and has made it to every class," De La Rosa continued.

Nick Cannon, Abby de La Rosa and their twin boys. @hiabbydelarosa via Instagram

De La Rosa says she's happy she's doing motherhood 'her way'

On the “Lovers and Friends” podcast, De La Rosa said she was "excited" for her kids to grow up in this arrangement.

"I'm excited for my kids to grow up and be like, 'Mom and dad, y'all did it your way,'" she said. With that in mind, De La Rosa tells people to "stay the f--- away" from her approach to motherhood.

Cannon bought De La Rosa a house

On Sept. 1, De La Rosa posted a tour of the house Cannon bought her on Instagram.

"Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful — Thank you Dad — Zion & Zillion 🙏🏽🤍," the caption read.

“You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do, Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾,” Cannon responded in the comments.