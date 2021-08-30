ABBA joins TikTok: Let the dancing and jiving begin!

ABBA has joined TikTok: Let the dancing and jiving begin, 'cause we are having the time of our life!

On Monday, the Swedish pop outfit who hit big with songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Fernando" in the 1970s posted two short videos on its new TikTok channel, one featuring a pair of hands playing "Dancing Queen" on the piano, and another with a mysterious, teasing message about an "ABBA Voyage":

Certainly we know that tune; it's one of the band's most glorious songs, and was covered by Cher in her 2018 album "Dancing Queen," which was all about the ABBA remakes.

But it's this second one that's got us excited and scratching our heads:

The caption reads, "Thank you for waiting, the journey is about to begin. Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid. #ABBAVoyage #ABBA."

TikTok is just the latest social media platform to pick up some buzz from the band; the Twitter account @ABBAVoyage was started in February and only started posting last week, sharing pictures of billboards around London featuring a solar eclipse and a "Join us" tease:

Some more shots from London this week. Did you spot any of them?



Join us. https://t.co/AAFQLIrqJu

02.09.21



📸: Alan Schaller. pic.twitter.com/DBpTXGr8q5 — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) August 28, 2021

"We are so excited to welcome Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid to TikTok, bringing their phenomenal music to fans both new and old around the world," TikTok head of music operations Paul Houricanin told Billboard in a statement.

"Our community have already shown us with their own creations that this is the music they've been waiting for and we're excited to see how ABBA can inspire a new generation of fans, sparking yet another wave of music creativity with the hits that have defined pop for so long," he added.

Clearly, TikTok has been paying attention; the #DancingQueenChallenge from this summer on the platform generated over 160 million videos, in which ABBA fans tried to sing the tune in a single breath.

Will the members of ABBA, seen here in Los Angeles in 1967, get back together onstage? Pictured (l.-r.): Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus Michael Ochs Archives

What does it all mean? Journey? What journey? Is there going to be an ABBA cruise? Is the band getting back together again after a hiatus of 39 years? Could we possibly see Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad onstage or on tour together again? Remember: Back in 2018, Ulvaeus did say that they'd written two new songs together ("I Still Have Faith in You" and "Don't Shut Me Down," per Variety), and two years before that, they did gather onstage for a private event.

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see. (And for those confused by the date flashing on that video, it's set up in European formatting; it's not February 9, 2021, but September 2, 2021 — this Friday — that's being referenced.)