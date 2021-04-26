Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova make red carpet debut at Oscars

Aaron Sorkin and Paulina Porizkova are dating!

The screenwriter-director, 59, and the and the model, 56, made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

Sorkin, wearing a classic black tuxedo, and Porizkova, gorgeous in a figure-hugging gold gown, stopped to pose for photographers. As both beamed for the cameras, Sorkin gently placed his arm around Porizkova's waist.

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Oscars. Chris Pizzello / Getty Images

Page Six reported on the couple's relationship just two days before the Oscars.

Reps for both Sorkin and Porizkova did not respond to TODAY's request for comment.

Sorkin's film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" was nominated in six categories at this year's Oscars, including best picture and best original screenplay. Though he went home empty-handed, he previously won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for writing the 2010 drama "The Social Network."

The "West Wing" creator and his ex-wife, Julia Bingham, were married from 1996 to 2005 and share a daughter, Roxy, 20.

Porizkova was previously married to Ric Ocasek, the late frontman for 1980s hitmakers the Cars. The pair, who separated in 2017 after 28 years of marriage, shared two sons, Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22.

The Czech-born model recently hinted on social media that she's been dating again. Just days ago, she shared an Instagram pic of herself sporting a face mask and shower cap while preparing for a "date night."

She also opened up to Yahoo earlier this month about the joys of having sex in her 50s.

"What I have found is that sex gets better with age, which is something that I was kind of terrified about for a while because I kept hearing all these horror stories about how you go through menopause and then you lose your sex drive and you don't want to have sex anymore," Porizkova said.

"I had been wandering the desert for a little while and I was really afraid that somehow that part of my life was going to disappear or go away or was no longer something that I got to do. And it turns out that it only gets better because I know my body so much better," she added.

As for what she's looking for in a partner, Porizkova said she wanted to find a man who could handle her "awesomeness."

"I don’t know what I want because my husband was my soulmate for such a long time, and what he provided me at that time is no longer what I need. I need something else now because I’m way more fabulous now than I was at 19. I need a guy that can withstand my awesomeness," she said.

She added, "Some women are attracted to really good-looking guys or powerful guys or rich guys, I’ve always been attracted to talent. Talent to me is really sexy."

Related: