Aaron Rodgers opens up about Shailene Woodley engagement and being a dad one day

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers popped the question to actor Shailene Woodley and is now looking forward to what the future holds.

"I'm recently engaged, so (I've) been enjoying that part of my life," Rodgers told Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare during an Instagram Live talk Thursday. "Obviously, that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

The three-time NFL MVP also told Tornare that parenthood may be in the cards.

"I think the next great challenge will be being a father," said Rodgers, 37. "A lot of my friends are (parents). I'm in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own.”

Rodgers said he and Woodley, 29, won’t have children anytime soon, but it’s certainly on his mind.

"(That's) maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to. It's going to be a really fun challenge," he said.

"I've done a pretty good job of taking care of myself the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point, too. I just think it would be so fun. I've dreamt about what that will be like and I'm really excited about that chapter whenever that comes."

Rodgers is looking forward to starting a family with Woodley. zz/XPX/STAR MAX/IPx , Getty Images

Woodley confirmed the couple's engagement last month during an appearance on "The Tonight Show."

"He’s, first of all, a wonderful, incredible human being," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living."

How exactly Rodgers and Woodley got together is a mystery, although the quarterback himself fueled speculation that Jodie Foster, Woodley’s co-star in "The Mauritanian," played a part when he mentioned her while accepting the NFL MVP award during the NFL Honors last month.

Foster, however, was miffed about the shoutout.

"Well, I don't know," she told NBC's Harry Smith. "I've never met Aaron Rodgers. However, I am a huge Green Bay Packer fan. And I guess they all know it, you know, they all know it. I have all the gear. I rooted for all them."

The plot thickened, though, after Foster thanked Rodgers last weekend during her virtual acceptance speech at the Golden Globes when she won the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture for "The Mauritanian."

"Thank you, Alex and Ziggy and Aaron Rodgers!" Foster said while sitting with wife Alexandra Hedison and their dog, Ziggy.

In the show’s virtual green room after winning, she would once again downplay any chatter that she played Cupid.

"I did not set up Shailene and Aaron, I have never met Aaron Rodgers," she told Yahoo. "But it is possible that I do like to talk about how much I love the Green Bay Packers. And sometimes I can talk a little too much about that. So of course Shailene was very aware of my enthusiasm for the team."

While Rodgers gears up to walk down the aisle, he’s also looking forward to guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" Rodgers, who appeared as a contestant on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015, said it was a thrill to return.

"I loved it, I had a blast. That was one thing I was really looking forward to after the season. I’ve just had a love for that show for so long," he said, noting his episodes will air in April.