Aaron Carter’s fiancée posts holiday tribute with son Prince: ‘Love your mini me and hunni’

Aaron Carter, who died in November, may be gone, but he certainly was not forgotten for the holidays.

On Dec. 26, the late singer’s fiancée Melanie Martin, who is mother to his 1-year-old son, Prince, honored him with an Instagram post filled with holiday spirit.

In a video, Martin takes a tour with her camera around a garnished room featuring plenty of food, a fireplace and an ornamented tree.

At one point, Martin zooms in towards the tree to reveal a silver ornament with wings and a dangling pendant that says “Aaron.”

“We can no longer see you with our eyes, but we can feel you in our heart forever,” she captioned the video, adding, “Love your mini me and hunni.”

Later in the video, Martin turns the camera toward Prince, who appears happy and giggling.

“Prince resembles Aaron so much, like a part of him still lives on,” one user commented on the post.

“Aww, merry Christmas to you both, I hope you have a fantastic day,” another commented. “We got ya back, your son is so lucky to have you.”

On Nov. 5, a representative for Carter confirmed his death, noting that the cause was being investigated.

Last month, Martin celebrated Prince’s first birthday and noted the absence of his father on Instagram, calling the day a “tough one.”

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince Lyric Carter,” she captioned the post. “Today is going to be a tough one for me, but I know your daddy is playing birthday songs for you up in heaven I love you baby boy!!!”

In November 2021, the later singer expressed his excitement over welcoming his firstborn into the world with a post on Instagram, featuring him cutting his son’s umbilical cord.

“Prince is precious I love you son,” he captioned the post. “Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god.”