Aaron Carter shares health update with fans: 'I feel amazing'

share tweet pin email

We'll always have a soft spot for Aaron Carter. Perhaps it was the sweet way he shrugged "I didn't put out flyers!" on his 2000 hit single, "Aaron's Party." Perhaps it was how earnestly he attempted to understand the rumba on the 9th season of "Dancing With the Stars."

So we were saddened to hear last spring that Carter, 29, has struggled with his health throughout his life. The singer revealed in April that he suffers from a hiatal hernia, which occurs when part of the upper stomach pushes through the diaphragm, potentially leading to heartburn, bloating and stomach pain.

Carter described it as a "terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite," adding, "I basically have an eating disorder."

"I didn't choose that. be kind to me," Carter wrote on Twitter. "Sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more ... No I don't do drugs, yes I feel pain, I haven't stopped working since I was 7 years old, 22 years later and I still won't give up."

Well, it seems Carter is indeed working hard and now he's on the mend. On Friday, Carter took to Instagram to share before-and-after photos of the progress he has made in recent months.

This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way! 🙏🏻 A post shared by @aaroncarter on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

"I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months," Carter captioned side-by-side photos that show a clear shift toward a healthier-looking physique. "I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way!"

New music? Well, that definitely makes us want to "Party!"

But more importantly we're happy to hear that Carter is putting his health first and appears in a better place.