You can now watch '90s Nickelodeon shows anytime — we explain it all

Gather 'round, '90s kiddos: Some of your favorite childhood shows just got a lot easier to watch.

Nickelodeon and fandom-focused streaming platform VRV have teamed to launch an on-demand digital service for NickSplat, the late-night TV block on TeenNick that airs reruns of throwback Nick series into the wee hours.

"Doug" is one of many '90s Nick favorites available on NickSplat. Nickelodeon

The NickSplat streaming channel is a one-stop destination for nearly 30 series from Nick's portfolio of nostalgic animated shows and sitcoms. The show selection includes “AAAHH!!! Real Monsters,” “All That,” “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “CatDog,” “Clarissa Explains It All,” “Doug,” “Kenan & Kel,” “Legends of the Hidden Temple,” “Rocko’s Modern Life,” “The Angry Beavers,” “The Wild Thornberrys” and more. Additional series will be added at a later date.

The NickSplat streaming service, which launched this week, is available to purchase on VRV on its own for $5.99 per month or as part of a VRV bundle for $9.99 per month.

Viewers who prefer to do their TV watching on the small screen (and not their computer's extra-small screen) can watch NickSplat on VRV's app, which is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Xbox One, PS4 and more.

The nostalgia train is in full force now, folks. Time to get on board.