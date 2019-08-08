“BH90210” has finally arrived, and we missed the West Beverly gang even more than we realized.

Fox’s much-anticipated series features original cast members Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris as exaggerated versions of themselves, who reunite and decide to make a reboot.

Of course, the new show included plenty of references to the original “Beverly Hills, 90210." Here were some of our favorite moments.

1. Da-na-na-na, da-na-na-na

While nothing could ever replace Priestley’s famous fist-bump, the shot of Garth and Carteris embracing was a sweet way to start the opening credits, and watching the cast playfully spin and twirl against the signature white background got us excited for what was to come.

2. Color Me Badd

The episode starts with Tori dreaming of their “90210” characters back at the Peach Pit, now owners of the hangout. Green (as David Silver) drops a coin into the jukebox and begins dancing to Color Me Badd’s “All 4 Love,” which fans will remember was in regular rotation during David’s tenure as West Beverly’s resident DJ. Color Me Badd also memorably appeared in the season two episode “Things to Do on a Rainy Day,” in which David, Donna, Brenda and Kelly hang out at the Bel Age Hotel in an attempt to meet the band.

“Do you remember when we used to make out to this song underneath the bleachers?” Donna asks David.

3. “I’d like to exchange an egg.”

During the dream sequence, Andrea examines a Peach Pit order, as Steve comments, “Oh, I don’t know about that one.” “I’d like to exchange this egg,” Andrea announces, spoofing a scene in the season two episode “U4EA,” in which the pair follows Emily Valentine’s unusual instructions for gaining admittance into an underground rave.

4. They acknowledge Luke Perry’s absence.

When the former co-stars arrive at a “90210” 30th anniversary reunion, Carteris exclaims, “I can’t believe that we are all here.” Priestley replies, “I wish that were true,” followed by a respectful pause.

Earlier this week, Garth and Spelling told TODAY that making "BH90210" helped the actors mourn Perry. “The timing was something that seemed horrific, but in a weird sort of universal way,” Garth said. “It was a way for us to all be together during (an) incomprehensible painful time. I think that was really good for all of us, actually. And he was with us every second of the time.”

5. Donna Martin graduates!

Over drinks with Green, Spelling catches a glimpse of a woman in a “Donna Martin graduates” shirt and becomes irritated. “I can’t even pay my bills, and yet that show is still cashing in on our faces,” she complains. The tee is, of course, a reference to one of the original show’s most memorable episodes, in which Brandon leads the student body in protesting a school policy that would ban Donna from commencement activities.

6. The spring dance dress

Donna then spots one of her original costumes — the frilly frock Donna wore to the first season’s unforgettable spring dance — and begins shouting, “That’s my dress!” She then hilariously enlists Garth, Priestley, Ziering and Green to help her steal the gown.

Later on a flight, she changes into the dress and pours herself a glass of champagne, reminding us of Donna’s pre-prom tippling in season three.

“This dress belongs to all of us,” she proclaims, “because this symbolizes everything that we created together.”

7. That ending

After Spelling pitches Garth the idea of a “90210” reboot, telling her, “Maybe going back is just what we all need to move forward,” the two friends gaze up at Spelling’s TV screen, where an early “90210” episode airs. “We’re so young,” Spelling says, resting her head on Garth’s shoulder. On the screen, a scene from Perry’s first episode plays, in which Dylan tells Brandon, “Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true.” The episode closed with the words “For our friend Luke Perry, 1966-2019.”