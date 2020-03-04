'90210' co-star pays tribute to Luke Perry on 1st anniversary of his death

Wednesday marked one year since Luke Perry died at the age of 52 following a massive stroke, and one of his fellow “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-stars took a moment to remember the late star.

Ian Ziering posted an old black-and-white photo of the two of them with a sweet message.

“Hard to believe it’s been a year since losing Luke. Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal,” Ziering captioned the picture.

Perry's death stunned fans, who were still reeling last month when he was left out of the "in memoriam" segment at the Academy Awards.

Perry, seen here in 2017, was only 52 at the time of his death. Leon Bennett / FilmMagic

While primarily a TV star, Perry did appear on the big screen and his final film role was in last year's acclaimed "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood," which won two Oscars.

That omission angered many, including "90210" co-star Tori Spelling, who lashed out at the snub.

Perry's death occurred a few months before the "Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot premiered last summer. While promoting the new series, Spelling and co-star Jennie Garth said working on the update helped them mourn his passing.

“The timing was something that seemed horrific, but in a weird sort of universal way,” Garth told TODAY. “It was a way for us to all be together during (an) incomprehensible painful time. I think that was really good for all of us, actually. And he was with us every second of the time.”