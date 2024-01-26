90-year-old fan meets TODAY anchors in the studio. See the touching moment

It took 90 years and a 500-mile drive for one TODAY super fan to fulfill her dream of meeting the show's anchors, but she checked the goal off her bucket list this week when celebrating a milestone birthday.

Donna, who has been watching the show her entire life, traveled all the way from Ontario, Canada with several members of her family to mark her 90th birthday in New York City.

While she was in town, Donna stopped by the TODAY plaza and got to go behind the scenes in the studio and meet the anchors.

In a video montage of the sweet encounter shared on TODAY’s Instagram Jan. 25, Donna can be seen watching the show in the studio as she dons a pink birthday crown and holds a sign that details the journey she took to meet the TODAY team.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin then walk away from their anchor desk and approach the birthday girl.

“Good morning, sunshine,” Savannah says.

Donna beams with joy as she holds back tears.

"Happy birthday!" Hoda exclaims.

"Can we give you a hug?" Savannah asks before embracing Donna. "You're so beautiful!"

Donna got a chance to interact with Hoda, Savannah, Craig and Al Roker during her visit to the studio, and took a few minutes to pose for some group photos.

Donna and her family with Al Roker. Courtey Kevin Schatell

TODAY's Instagram followers couldn't help but gush over the sweet moment in the comments section.

"I love this for Donna! For those of us who have watched for decades, you really are a big part of our lives. I’m so glad she was welcomed by you all. ❤️," one wrote.

Another left the following comment: "That is so lovely❤️! How kind of everyone 😍."

Many social media users were also eager to leave their birthday wishes for Donna.

"Happy Birthday Donna! 💜 Very sweet! 💫," one wrote.

Another Instagram user penned the following message: "Is she sure she’s 90??? I would love to look that great at that age! Happy birthday Ms. Donna!"

Several members of the TODAY family also weighed in.

"We have the BEST VIEWERS ❤️❤️❤️," NBC News senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen commented.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach also called it "the best thing I’ve seen on the internet today ❤️."