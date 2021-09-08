9-year-old's opera performance on 'AGT' stuns viewers: 'A gift from God'

Victory Brinker did it again!

The 9-year-old opera singer, who earned the series’ first-ever unanimous Golden Buzzer during the audition rounds, took the stage and stole the show with another stunning performance on “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday night.

Victory did not play it safe with her semifinals song selection, choosing instead to belt out “Nessun Dorma,” an ambitious aria from Giacomo Puccini’s “Turandot” and a favorite of the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

And, as the video from her performance shows, the opera phenom absolutely nailed it.