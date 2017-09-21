9 celebrities you may have forgotten appeared on 'Family Ties'

share tweet pin email

"Family Ties" turns 35 on Sept. 22 — and what would we do, baby, without the beloved sitcom?

The hit NBC series, which ran from 1982 to 1989, focused on the Keaton family: young Republican Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox), his sisters Mallory (Justine Bateman) and Jennifer (Tina Yothers), and their parents, free-spirited Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse (Meredith Baxter).

"Family Ties" also featured plenty of famous faces throughout its seven-season run. Here are some of the most recognizable celebrities who appeared on the show.

Tom Hanks (1983-84)

NBC via Getty Images

A young Hanks had a multi-episode stint as "Uncle Ned" Donnelly during the series' first two seasons. While the actor has since won two Oscars, this is presumably the only role that saw him chugging a bottle of vanilla extract.

Judith Light (1983)

YouTube

Before playing Angela on "Who's the Boss," Light was a co-worker with her eye on Steven Keaton.

Geena Davis (1984)

NBC via Getty Images

The "Thelma & Louise" star made a memorable appearance as incompetent housekeeper Karen.

River Phoenix (1985)

Amazon

The late teen heartthrob played a precocious tutor for Alex who developed a crush on Jennifer.

Corey Feldman (1986)

Amazon

The "Stand by Me" star played a brainy student in Season 4.

Christina Applegate (1987)

NBC / NBC via Getty Images

The "Married with Children" star played the keyboard player in Jennifer's band

Courteney Cox (1987-89)

NBC via Getty Images

One of TV's most famous "Friends" had a recurring role as one of Alex P. Keaton's girlfriends, psychology student Lauren.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (1988)

Amazon

The "Seinfeld" star played Susan White, a lawyer hired by the Keatons to fight the school board after Jennifer is suspended.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (1988)

Amazon

Nearly a decade before his breakout role on "3rd Rock from the Sun," the actor appeared in two episodes of “Family Ties“ as Dougie, a kindergarten classmate of baby brother Andrew Keaton (Brian Bonsall).