"9 to 5" stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reunited at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in one of the night's most delightful surprises.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images (L-R) Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda reunited at the 2017 Emmys.

The trio of legendary ladies took the stage to a standing ovation to present the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie to "Big Little Lies" star Alexander Skarsgard and, together, they used the opportunity to spread their special brand of sass.

"Personally, I've been waiting for a '9 to 5' reunion ever since we did the first one," Parton said.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

But Parton's more political co-stars used the moment to slyly comment on the current political climate while drawing parallels to "9 to 5," which told the story of three strong women who turn the tables on their chauvinist boss, played by Dabney Coleman.

Everett Collection Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda in 1980.

"Back in 1980, in that movie," said Fonda, "we refused to be controlled by a 'sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,'" quoting from her character in the film.

"And in 2017," Tomlin chimed in, "we still refuse to be controlled by a 'sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,'" presumably in reference to U.S. president Donald Trump.

Parton then steered the conversation back to "9 to 5," giving a shoutout to co-star Coleman, before the trio presented their award.