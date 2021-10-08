'That '70s Show' spinoff set in the '90s in the works — here's who's returning

Netflix has ordered "That '90s Show," a spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom "That '70s Show," Variety has learned.

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series, are set to return in "That '90s Show." Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, which will be a multicam sitcom like the original.

The cast of "That '70s Show." Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (pictured in the front right) will return in a Netflix spinoff. FOX / via Getty Images

In the new series, it's 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, Wisconsin, kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.

Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are on board as writers and executive producers, with "That '70s Show" alum Gregg Mettler also writing in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Smith and Rupp will executive produce in addition to starring. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce the follow-up.

"That '70s Show" debuted on Fox in 1998, running for eight seasons and 200 episodes. The show served as an early starring vehicle for actors like Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher and Wilmer Valderrama. Along with Rupp and Smith, the rest of the cast also included Don Stark, Tonya Roberts and Tommy Chong.

This is not the first time a number of "That '70s Show" stars have found themselves together at Netflix. Masterson and Kutcher would later go on to star in the Netflix comedy series "The Ranch." Rupp, Smith and Valderrama all made appearances on the series during its run.

