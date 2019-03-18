Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 18, 2019, 8:07 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Celine Dion is making dreams come true.

Seven-year-old Anjali Singh got the chance to sing at the Grammy winner’s concert last week during her Las Vegas residency.

Dion invited Singh, who lives in Los Angeles with her parents and younger sibling, to sing before the crowd during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace last Friday, handing her the microphone and kneeling behind the tot while she belted out the chorus from Dion’s song “I Surrender.”

After Singh finished, she gave an impressed Dion a hug and a kiss. “You are the best,” the superstar told her.

She also asked for the child’s autograph while a delighted crowd looked on.

Anjati Singh's dream came true when she got to sing for Celine Dion. Courtesy of Anitha Singh

How exactly did this happen? It turns out a lot of good fortune smiled upon Singh, who was sitting near the stage with her mother and wrote a message for the Grammy winner asking to sing with her. (Note that the video is not in order.)

“This was not pre-planned at all," mom Anitha Singh told TODAY, adding her daughter handed Dion the note. After she sang, Anjali gave the "My Heart Will Go On" singer a card saying how much she liked her, while also asking if she would follow the girl on Instagram. "We took a chance," her mother said.

It was a moment that the little girl, who idolizes Dion, won't soon forget.

“Anjali’s dream has always been to sing with her or to her. She would love to be like Celine Dion. That’s her dream, to be just like her.”

Anjali's mother says her daughter wants to be a singer when she grows up and, even before she showed off her pipes for Dion, she'd already made some headway performing in public.

Anjali started singing the national anthem at local high schools last year and has since graduated to performing it before various sporting events at UCLA and USC. She is also scheduled to perform at Stanford and will sing the anthem at a Washington Wizards NBA game next month.

She's even auditioned for "America's Got Talent," which Dion references in the video, and is waiting to hear back. No matter what happens, though, singing for her hero is quite a memory.

“We just want to say thank you to Celine Dion for making a 7-year-old’s dream come true," her mother said. "Anjali’s just really thankful."