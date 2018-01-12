This 7-year-old's acceptance speech will make you cry ... and laugh and smile

share tweet pin email

It's not unusual to see a star shed a tear or two when they step up to receive an accolade, but there was one acceptance speech at Thursday night's Critics' Choice Awards that took the emotions to a whole new level.

It was raw, moving, completely sincere, at times funny and — most surprising of all — it was delivered by a 7-year-old.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images Actor Brooklynn Prince accepts Best Young Actor/Actress award for 'The Florida Project' onstage during The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Brooklynn Prince, who wowed critics and audiences alike with her portrayal of a poverty-stricken girl named Moonee in "The Florida Project," won the Best Young Actor/Actress honor, and as she made her way to the stage with tears streaming, there was no doubt about how much that meant to her.

"Wow," she said, catching her breath. "This is such a big honor, but I would like (to say) all the nominees, you know, are great. You guys are awesome."

And then, while still crying, she managed to earn a big laugh with the sweet message she directed to those fellow film kids: "We should go and get ice cream after this!"

Before and after the giggles that line caused, the A-list crowd in attendance mostly cheered and "aww"-ed throughout her heartfelt speech.

Brooklynn shared her gratitude with everyone involved with the film, her family, the awards voters and even her higher power.

"God, I would like to thank you for this wonderful opportunity," she said as she held the crystal trophy close to her heart.

But she wasn't done. Brooklynn took advantage of her moment in the spotlight to mention the people in the world who are struggling to make it, just like her on-screen character and the girl's mother, Halley (Bria Vinaite).

"I'd like to dedicate this award to all the Halleys and Moonees out there," she said. "Guys, this is a real problem. You need to go out there and help."

And then, after one big sniffle, her voice jumped in pitch for an almost-squeaky delivery of her last words on stage: "Thank you so much!"

Congratulations, Brooklynn! We can't wait to see you win again.