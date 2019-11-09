53-year-old Halle Berry shows off her incredible abs

Halle Berry’s abs are out here making us all look bad!

The 53-year-old posted on Instagram a picture of her amazingly toned abs in honor of “#FitnessFriday.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“T here’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it,” Berry wrote in her post. “One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!”

Berry has been training to star in the movie “Bruised,” about a disgraced MMA fighter who has to make her way back to the top. She confirmed to Entertainment Weekly she will make her directorial debut with “Bruised” as well.

The superstar told EW she spent about five months training for her role in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” and she continues to do those intense workouts for “Bruised.”

“She has been killing it every day. She trains like four hours a day, she’s intermittent fasting, she’s keto,” Mubarak Malik, her workout partner and New York Knicks director of performance, said in her Instagram story Friday. “She inspires me.”

Berry has been posting workout videos and photos every Friday as part of the #FitnessFriday hashtag, along with inspiring messages.

“I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it,” she wrote Friday. “The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second.”