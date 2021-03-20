When Adrea Garza watched the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, she was inspired, and immediately thought of how she could translate those red carpet looks into playtime with her twin girls.

Garza, 36, of Edmond, Okla., took screenshots of some of the celebrities and showed them to her 4-year-olds the next day. Haven and Koti, who both love dressing up, chose which outfits they wanted to create, selecting the outfits of Noah Cyrus and Taylor Swift. The twins, who are TikTok stars in their own right, with nearly one million followers, are also “girly fashionistas,” according to their mom.

It only took an hour to recreate the looks, and afterwards the girls asked Garza, “Who’s next?” They spent the day recreating six outfits, worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion and Swift for Koti, and Harry Styles, Lizzo and Cyrus for Haven. Garza used pieces from her own closet to dress up the twins.

“They were so into it,” Garza said. “They loved getting to wear my clothes and my jewelry.”

The two girls’ personalities shone through as they worked. Garza described daughter Haven as very artistic, with a strong attention to detail. “She made sure she had the correct number of rings on,” she said, “and she also studied the pictures to make sure she had the exact pose and smile.”

Garza described Koti as “spunky,” and the one who chose the more colorful looks overall. Her favorite look was Beyoncé’s.

Once Garza posted the looks to TikTok and Instagram, they soon went viral, racking up over one million views. The girls have found this kind of fame before, when they dressed up as President Biden and President Trump for Halloween.

Garza only started posting videos of her life with the twins last year. It began about a month into the lockdown caused by the pandemic, when Garza was looking for a way to entertain Haven and Koti. Watching and posting TikTok videos became part of their daily routine, and the account took off.

“Our mission is to create smiles and spread joy,” Garza said. “If we’re impacting even one life, then mission accomplished.”