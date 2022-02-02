4 men arrested in connection to overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

Four men were charged with a narcotics conspiracy connected to the overdose death of “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Irvin Cartagena, Carlos Macci, Luis Cruz and Hector Robles are accused of operating a drug trafficking organization, from which Williams purchased laced drugs, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and unsealed on Tuesday.

Members of the drug organization sold heroin to Williams in September, “which was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue. Williams died as a result of using that fentanyl-laced heroin,” the complaint said.

Williams, 54, was found dead at his apartment in Brooklyn, New York, in September. The New York City medical examiner’s office later confirmed his cause of death to be an accidental overdose that included the synthetic opioids fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl.

Authorities found surveillance footage of the alleged sale on Sept. 5, 2021, with Williams wearing the same clothes he was found in the next day. Confidential informants were used to help New York Police Department detectives identify those involved in the sale, according to the complaints.

Undercover NYPD officers then made an estimated 14 sales from the suspected drug trafficking organization, which were recorded on video, the complaint said.

Cruz, Macci and Robles were arrested in New York City and each charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. They were expected to appear in federal court for an initial appearance Wednesday.

They face a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison but could be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years.

Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico on a charge of narcotics conspiracy causing Williams’ death. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

The charge comes with a mandatory minimum 20 years in prison but a maximum life sentence.

Attorney information was not immediately available for any of the four men accused.

Williams was perhaps most known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire,” which ran for five seasons on HBO. He also received praise for his work as Albert “Chalky” White in “Boardwalk Empire” and would go on to earn an Emmy nomination for his performance as Montrose Freeman in “Lovecraft County,” both series also from HBO.

He also had roles in movies such as “Bringing Out the Dead,” “The Road,” “Gone Baby Gone,” “Life During Wartime,” “I Think I Love My Wife” and “Wonderful World.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.