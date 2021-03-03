21-year-old gets all 4 coaches on 'The Voice' to turn their chairs — watch the video

It's not every day we get to see a four-chair turn on NBC's "The Voice" but Tuesday night's episode delivered!

Zae Romeo, 21, from McKinney, Texas, took the stage to perform Harry Styles' 2019 hit "Falling."

When he was done singing, the coaches expressed their love of Romeo's unique voice.

"This is why we do the show, to work with special people like you who have a real beautiful gift and artistic flair," coach John Legend said.

"The performance was phenomenal and it touched me," coach Nick Jonas said.

Romeo sings Harry Styles' 2019 song "Falling" during the blind auditions. Tyler Golden / NBC

In a prerecorded segment, Romeo explained that he and his siblings had been placed in foster care when he was very young.

"it was a sad experience, but that is just the foster care system, it's not a great place to grow up in," he said. "It's hard to grow up and be like, 'Am I going to eat tonight?'"

Romeo said when he was 6, he and his three siblings were all adopted together. His parents said they had looked online and seen a photo of the kids and were moved to help.

"We looked on the computer and there was this picture of all four of them," his mom said, emotional. "And Jim said, 'That's our kids.' And that was it."

Clearly, his emotional performance moved the judges and in the end, Romeo picked Jonas as his coach. Jonas has never won the show before but Romeo wasn't worried about that.

"He really spoke to me and I've just been a fan of Nick, like, since the beginning," Romeo said.

As the episode came to a close, Jonas was excited about how his team was looking for the 20th season of the NBC show.

"My team is taking shape in the most incredible way because I couldn't have planned all these different voices and genres we're tapping into," Jonas said. "It was really nice to get this four-chair turn."

Romeo was actually the second four-chair turn so far this season. Monday night's episode showed Kenzie Wheeler, a 22-year-old from Dover, Florida, wow the judges with his rendition of "Don't Close Your Eyes," and his epic mullet hairstyle.

Wheeler ended up choosing original "American Idol" winner, pop star and television host Kelly Clarkson as his coach after she blocked country star and fellow coach Blake Shelton. At the end of Tuesday's episode, Clarkson said she was keeping an eye on Jonas and his four-chair turn recruit.

"Nick won that four-chair turn, y'all. He's showing up this season," Clarkson quipped. "I'm keeping my eye on Nick. That Jonas, don't trust him!"

"The Voice" airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.