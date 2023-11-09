Who took home a trophy at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards? Did anyone beat Lainey Wilson with her nine nominations? What won the song of the year?
The CMA Awards are live Wednesday, Nov. 8, right out of Nashville and trophies are being handed left and right. Wilson is leading the pack with her nine nominations while Jelly Roll is right behind her with five. And fans can expect a night of stellar performances with the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton and others taking the stage.
Check out who has already nabbed a CMA Award below and we’ll be updating the list with the winners all night long.
Entertainer of the year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Album of the year
“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
WINNER: “Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Gettin’ Old” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
“One Thing At A Time” — Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
Female vocalist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
WINNER: Lainey Wilson
Male vocalist of the year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
WINNER: Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Vocal group of the year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
WINNER: Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
WINNER: Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
New artist of the year
Zach Bryan
WINNER: Jelly Roll
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
Single of the year
WINNER: “Fast Car” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews
“Heart Like A Truck” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley
“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi
Song of the year
WINNER: “Fast Car” — Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like A Truck” — Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” — Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” — Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“wait in the truck” — Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
Musical event of the year
“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell
“Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff
WINNER: “wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
Musician of the year
WINNER: Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Charlie Worsham
Music video of the year
“Light On In The Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear
WINNER: “wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough