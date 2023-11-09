Who took home a trophy at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards? Did anyone beat Lainey Wilson with her nine nominations? What won the song of the year?

The CMA Awards are live Wednesday, Nov. 8, right out of Nashville and trophies are being handed left and right. Wilson is leading the pack with her nine nominations while Jelly Roll is right behind her with five. And fans can expect a night of stellar performances with the likes of Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton and others taking the stage.

Check out who has already nabbed a CMA Award below and we’ll be updating the list with the winners all night long.

Entertainer of the year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Album of the year

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” — Ashley McBryde; producers: John Osborne, John Peets; mix engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

WINNER: “Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Gettin’ Old” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

“One Thing At A Time” — Morgan Wallen; producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; mix engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini; producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; mix engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Male vocalist of the year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

WINNER: Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal group of the year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

WINNER: Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

WINNER: Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

New artist of the year

Zach Bryan

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Single of the year

WINNER: “Fast Car” — Luke Combs; producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; mix engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” — Lainey Wilson; producer: Jay Joyce; mix engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; producer: Austin Nivarel; mix engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; producer: Paul DiGiovanni; mix engineer: Jim Cooley

“wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; mix engineer: Joey Moi

Song of the year

WINNER: “Fast Car” — Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” — Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” — Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” — Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“wait in the truck” — Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

Musical event of the year

“Save Me” — Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson); producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” — Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” — Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown); producer: Dann Huff

WINNER: “wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” — Carly Pearce (featuring Chris Stapleton); producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

Musician of the year

WINNER: Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

Charlie Worsham

Music video of the year

“Light On In The Kitchen” — Ashley McBryde; director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” — Old Dominion; directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor” — Jelly Roll; director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” — Jordan Davis; director: Running Bear

WINNER: “wait in the truck” — HARDY (feat. Lainey Wilson); director: Justin Clough