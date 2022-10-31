What happens in Vegas: Go behind the scenes of TODAY’s 2022 Halloween show

Sometimes what happens in Vegas doesn't have to stay in Vegas. The TODAY team isn't shy about sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at all the work that went into transforming your favorite morning show into a Vegas-inspired Halloween extravaganza!

TODAY kicked off the 2022 Halloween festivities on Monday, Oct. 31, with a Viva Las Vegas theme that included a Cirque du Soleil acrobatic routine, a showgirl dance routine and even Celine Dion and Elvis Presley impersonations. The TODAY anchors and hosts showed off their skills wearing impeccable looks from costume designer Philip Heckman and wig designer Jodi Mancuso.

Before Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb soared through the air as Cirque du Soleil performers, the anchors had to train on circular rings, inspired by the show "O" at the Bellagio Hotel.

They dressed in leotards with a patterned top and gold sleeves. With blue face paint and matching hair pieces, their attire was complete.

Craig Melvin gave his stamp of approval in a TikTok where Hoda jokes that his reaction to her Halloween costume every year is, "Wow." Craig quipped back, "What people don't know is that's actually from her closet."

Hoda Kotb in the process of becoming a Cirque du Soleil performer. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Craig is also seen getting ready for his big moment in the ring as heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. He wrapped his hands with tape before putting on bright red boxing gloves, as well as a red robe and winning belt.

Punching at the camera, the host shouted Ali's signature phrase: "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee!"

Craig Melvin getting his wrists wrapped to transform into Muhammad Ali. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Craig also happened to be in the hallway when Jenna Bush Hager was warming up her vocal chords before her performance of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now" as Celine Dion, who has a long history of shows in Sin City.

After she belted out the iconic chorus, Craig told Jenna that she has a "pretty solid singing voice." In shock, Jenna replied, "That's the nicest thing you've ever said to me."

Craig Melvin and Jenna Bush Hager pose in their Halloween costumes in Studio 1A. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

After her performance, Jenna revealed to her fellow anchors that she sang the 1996 hit with her real voice. “I’m sure I teased some people because I sounded just like Celine,” she said with a laugh.

Jenna was followed by Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer, who appeared as Las Vegas magician David Copperfield and his assistant, Adelaide.

In preparation for the act, Daly met with the legendary illusionist over a video call to learn the secrets to his jaw-dropping tricks. Copperfield told the TODAY host to "Talk, respect and listen. TRL, for short." Unsurprisingly, Daly said he could remember that acronym.

Carson Daly trying on his wig as David Copperfield. Helen Healey / TODAY

Dylan Dreyer getting ready for her routine as Copperfield's assistant, Adelaide. Helen Healey / TODAY

Before taking the stage on the TODAY plaza Monday morning, Al Roker transformed into "Rat Pack" member Sammy Davis Jr. and Willie Geist into Elvis Presley.

Roker, better known as "Mr. Show Business," sang Davis' No. 1 hit "Candyman," while Geist showed off some of The King's dance moves in "Burning Love."

Al Roker transforming into Sammy Davis Jr. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Sheinelle Jones continued the performances by flaunting her tap moves as a showgirl. Stepping alongside dancers from JZT dance studio, all of whom provided a performance worthy of the strip, Sheinelle wore a sparkly red and silver dress with a fluffy red boa and a giant feather atop her head.

Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander then showed off their alter egos as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who said their vows in Sin City in July.

The two went for an all-white look, similar to that of the Affleck wedding, with Kristen sporting a white wedding dress and veil and Peter in a white coat and black bow tie. Kristen's pinned-up hairstyle resembled that of the "Let's Get Loud" singer, while Peter donned a wig and beard to capture Affleck's style.

The hosts channeled their inner Bennifer energy as Kristen took a selfie and Peter repeatedly said, "I love you."

Missed the big reveal? Be sure to check out some of the best moments from TODAY's Halloween party.