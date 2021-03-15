2021 Oscar nominations: See the full list of Academy Award nominees

It's been an extra two months of waiting due to the pandemic, but the 2021 Oscars are almost here!

After this year's awards season got underway last month with the Golden Globe Awards, it's now time for the biggest show of them all.

The nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards, honoring the best in film, were announced Monday morning.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her rock star husband, Nick Jonas, read the nominees in 23 categories. As for this year's big show, the Oscars will go without a host for the third straight year.

The 2021 Oscars will air April 25 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

And the nominees are:

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr. in "One Night in Miami" Alamy

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" David Lee / Netflix

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Andra Day stars in "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday" Takashi Seida / Hulu

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

"Minari" directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Steven Yeun, Yeri Han and Alan S. Kim. Alamy

Best Picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Costume Design

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Film Editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Animated Short Film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes People"

Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

Pixar Animation Studios' feature film "Soul." Pixar

Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland""

The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Documentary Feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Documentary Short Subject

"Colette"

"A Concerto is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

Best International Feature Film

"Another Round"

"Better Days"

"Collective"

"The Man Who Sold His Skin"

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Original Song

"Fight for You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear my Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Husavik - My Home Town" from "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Seen (Io Si) from "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami"

Production Design