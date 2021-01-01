2021 is here! See how the TODAY anchors rang in the New Year

The New Year is finally here!

Families around the world said so long (or maybe good riddance) to 2020 Thursday night, and in the wee hours of Friday morning, they said hello to the hope that 2021 holds — and the TODAY family was no different.

Many of the anchors even offered a glimpse of how they rang in the New Year on social media. For instance, Hoda Kotb and her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, celebrated in style.

Hoda and Joel put on a pair of matching trilbies with “Happy New Year” written across the bands and smiled for the camera Thursday night — but as Hoda announced in her first Instagram post of the evening, they were well aware they wouldn’t be awake for the countdown.

“Happy new year!” she wrote alongside the shot. “Lights out by 9:00.”

Hoda also took to Instagram to share her hopes for 2021, looking ahead to year filled with love, unity and respect.

Craig Melvin had some sentiments to share on his own Instagram in honor of the occasion, but he didn’t write them himself.

In the photo he posted, he held up a handwritten card that read, “2021 list: No coronavirus. More (happiness). People not dying. People not getting (sick). People getting (better). People (staying) alive.”

In the caption, he added, “Without prompting, my six year old son wrote down his hopes for 2021. So proud. Coincidentally they’re mine too. Here’s to the next chapter.”

While his son, Delano, summed up what so many people want in months ahead, Craig’s wife, Lindsay Czarniak, shared another photo, one of the whole family smiling their way into the New Year.

And there was another scene of happy faces over at Al Roker’s house, as he and wife Deborah Roberts celebrated with their children.

“Here’s to taking what was positive in 2020 and building on it this year,” Al wrote.

For Deborah, Al himself was a pretty positive presence in 2020, so she posted a sweet photo as they shared a kiss.

Sheinelle Jones got ready for the year ahead with a look back at her top Instagram posts of the past 12 months.

She wrote alongside the moments, “I’m thankful for the silver linings of 2020, and hopeful 2021 will bring much needed comfort to so many!”

As for Carson Daly, he let everyone take a look at his big New Year’s Eve bash as it happened, live on NBC.

He and comedian Amber Ruffin rang in 2021 from Times Square, but as it turned out, Carson also had a member of his family close by the entire night.

The proud father of four kept his feet warm in the chilly temps with the help of daughter Goldie, who made his 2020 so bright.

“My lucky Goldie (our 9mo old) socks for tonight’s broadcast!” he captioned a photo of what might just be the cutest socks ever.

Happy New Year, everyone!