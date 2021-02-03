2021 Golden Globes nominations announced: See the full list

An awards season postponed by the pandemic is now officially underway!

The Hollywood Foreign Press released its list of Golden Globes nominees for 2021 in a special ceremony on TODAY Wednesday morning. The nominations for the 78th annual Golden Globes, which were delayed for two months due to the pandemic, were announced on TODAY by previous award winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

The winners, who are chosen by the 89 members of the HFPA, will be named during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC at 8 p.m. EST, with the duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler back for their fourth stint hosting the Golden Globes.

Here are your Golden Globe nominees for 2021:

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman both received nods for "The Undoing." HBO

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"

Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"

Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated for "The Queen's Gambit." Phil Bray / Netflix

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"Another Round"

"La Llorona"

"The Life Ahead"

"Minari"

"Two of Us"

Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Dan Levy was nominated for "Schitt's Creek." PopPress

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega, "Small Axe"

Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"

Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher, "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, "The Father"

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Goransson, "Tenet"

James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, "Mank"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Lily Collins was nominated for "Emily in Paris." Stephanie Branchu / Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Jane Levy, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, "Mank"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino, "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman were nominated for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." David Lee / Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Maria Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen were nominated for their work in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Best Television Series, Drama

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Si (Seen)" from "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now" from "One Night in Miami"

"Tigress and Tweed" from "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

"Hamilton" made this year's list. Disney +

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture Drama