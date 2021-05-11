IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The rapper had a chart-topping run in the 2010s that's hard to match.

May 11, 202100:59
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Started from the bottom, now he's getting a big honor at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards!

Rapper Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), TODAY revealed Tuesday. The 34-year-old Canadian is the most decorated artist in the show’s history, collecting 27 awards, including 12 in 2019.

Drake has been living the good life on the Billboard charts.Theo Skudra

The "Hotline Bling" singer, who has a 3-year-old son, Adonis Graham, was certainly a force in the 2010s. He scored nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, 33 Top 10 songs in the Billboard Hot 100, 18 No. 1 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and 69 Top 10s on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. These numbers are all higher than any other artist earned during the decade.

Drake also had six No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 10 No. 1 albums on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Finalists for Billboard Music Awards Top 100 artist 2021 are revealed

April 28, 202100:50

The only solo male artist to spend more than 50 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Drake is the owner of many other Billboard Hot 100 records, including most songs in to make the chart (232), most songs in the Top 40 (120) and most tracks in the Top 10 (45).

He also owns the title of most No. 1 songs on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (22) and most Top 10 titles on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart (84).

In 2021, Drake, who’s a finalist for the top Hot 100 artist at this year’s BBMAs, also became the first artist to debut three songs in the top three of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time, with "What's Next," "Wants and Needs" and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle."

The BBMAs, which will also honor Pink with the Icon Award, will be hosted by Nick Jonas. It will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Drew Weisholtz

