2020 Golden Globes nominations announced: See the full list

Sign up for our newsletter

Let awards season begin!

The Hollywood Foreign Press released its list of Golden Globes nominees for 2020 on Monday morning during its annual ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The 77th nominations were announced by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson.

The winners, who are chosen by the 88 members of the HFPA, will be named on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC, with Ricky Gervais, who is back for his fifth stint hosting the Golden Globes.

Tom Hanks, shown as Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes. Lacey Terrell

Two special award winners have already been announced, as Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award for contributions to television, and Tom Hanks will be presented the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his impact on the film industry.

Here are your Golden Globe nominees for 2020:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbot, "Catch-22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Weaver, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"The Farewell"

"Les Miserables"

"Pain and Glory"

"Parasite"

Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Catch-22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Andrew Scott, "Fleabag"

Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Patricia Arquette, "The Act"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Toni Collette, "Unbelievable"

Meryl Streep, "Big Little Lies"

Emily Watson, "Chernobyl"

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage Story"

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, "Parasite"

Anthony McCarten, "The Two Popes"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Steven Zaillian, "The Irishman"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "Little Women"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Joker"

Randy Newman, "Marriage Story"

Thomas Newman, "1917"

Daniel Pemberton, "Motherless Brooklyn"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Frozen 2"

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"

"The Lion King"

"Missing Link"

"Toy Story 4"

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, "Knives Out"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite is My Name"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino, "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlet Johansson, "Marriage Story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little Women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, "Knives Out"

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Cate Blanchett, "Where'd You Go, Bernadette"

Beanie Feldstein, "Booksmart"

Emma Thompson, "Late Night"

Best Television Series, Drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "The Report"

Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Jennifer Lopez, "Hustlers"

Margot Robbie, "Bombshell"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Beautiful Ghosts," "Cats"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," "Rocketman"

"Into the Unknown," "Frozen 2"

"Spirit," "The Lion King"

"Stand Up," "Harriet"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Christian Bale, "Ford vs. Ferrari"

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and Glory"

Adam Driver, "Marriage Story"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Two Popes"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Dolemite is My Name"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Knives Out"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

"Rocketman"

Best Motion Picture Drama