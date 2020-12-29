13 of our favorite 2020 celebrity holiday cards, from Jenna Bush Hager to Viola Davis

As the rollercoaster ride that was 2020 comes to a close, celebrities are sharing their creative, clever and hopeful holiday cards with their fans on social media.

Vanessa Bryant, whose husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January, shared a black-and-white photo of herself sitting on a couch with daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, along with another image of the family including the NBA legend and Gianna.

"Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts," she wrote.

Miranda Lambert sent out a collage of photos of herself and husband Brendan McLoughlin hanging out with their animals.

"Merry Christmas from the FARMILY," she wrote.

Tori Spelling and her family had a special message on their card.

"Good riddance 2020," it said. "Welcome 2021!"

She's also seen in the photo holding up a picture of her husband, Dean McDermott, who didn't attend the shoot because he was traveling for work, Spelling said.

Jessica Alba, husband Cash Warren and their three kids posed in matching pajamas in front of the fireplace.

"2020 has been a crazy year to say the least (✌🏽out, hello 2021)! However, I'm so grateful for the quality time I've spent with the fam. We binged our new fave TV shows, snuggled, TikTok'd, masked, road tripped — you name it," she wrote.

Viola Davis, husband Julius Tennon and daughter Genesis were all smiles in their family photo featuring a tropical-looking backdrop.

In her card, Amanda Kloots held her son, Elvis, and wore a sweater embroidered with the words, "Live your life," the name of a popular song by her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero. Cordero died in July after fighting COVID-19 for months.

Reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared an adorable holiday photo of daughter Giovanna and sons Lorenzo and Angelo wearing matching red and black plaid.

"So excited I got their Holiday pics done!!! I am such a blessed mawma," she wrote.

First lady Melania Trump shared her official holiday photo with President Donald Trump, which was taken next to the Grand Staircase at the White House.

Former President Barack Obama acknowledged the challenging nature of this past year in his holiday note.

"This Christmas looks different for all of us. As we spend time with those we love — in person or virtually — let us celebrate the blessings we cherish, embrace the spirit of giving, and look out for one another. From my family to yours, Merry Christmas!" he wrote.

Obama also included a photo of a card that was signed by wife Michelle, daughters Malia and Sasha, and their dogs, Bo and Sunny.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of sons Brooklyn, who got engaged earlier this year, Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper. She also posted a relatable video showing just how hard it was to corral her kids and pets for a photo shoot in front of the Christmas tree.

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and her family shared a photo taken on a sunny day in 2020, along with a wish for "all things bright and beautiful."

In the photo, the fourth hour of TODAY co-host is holding her son, Hal, 16 months, as younger daughter Poppy, 5, reads a book and older daughter Mila, 7, excitedly yells in front of Jenna's husband, Henry Hager.

The back of the card features her three children sharing a playful moment and also highlights the quote, "All creatures great and small, all things wise and wonderful, the Lord God made them all." Jenna said it comes from a Christian hymn and is Poppy's favorite.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry put together a Christmas card based on an illustration of a family photo taken by Meghan's mother as they settle into their new life in California. The card shows Harry holding 20-month-old son Archie, with a head of red hair, in front of a play house while Meghan sits cross-legged beside them. It was shared by the Instagram account for Mayhew, an animal charity where the duchess is a royal patron.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the image from their 2020 Christmas card on Instagram. The family of five wore cozy sweaters and posed in front of a bunch of firewood in the festive shot.

Happy holidays!