Celebrity breakups of 2020: Lockdown and love didn't mix for these couples

There’s no denying it: From global pandemic to social unrest and from economic recession to a polarizing presidential election, 2020 has been a tough year.

Of course, amid the usual stresses of life and the extraordinary stresses of lockdown, many people have struggled to keep things together — things like their longtime relationships — and that includes some of Tinseltown’s most famous couples.

While there weren’t a lot of celebrity “I dos” in 2020, there were plenty of “I don’t anymores." Here’s a roundup of some of the biggest names to part ways this year.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson, 38, filed for divorce from husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock, 44, in June, after nearly seven years of marriage. Months after the split was announced, Clarkson claimed in a court petition that Blackstock had operated illegally as her manager and demanded “unconscionable fees and compensation.” While the exes have ongoing legal proceedings pending, one issue has been settled, at least temporarily. In November, a California court awarded the singer, songwriter, “Voice” coach and talk show host primary custody of their two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remy, 4.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

After nine years of dating and seven years since becoming engaged, Olivia Wilde, 36, and Jason Sudeikis, 45, parted ways. People magazine was first to report on the split, citing a source close to the couple who claimed their romance came to an amicable end “at the beginning of the year.” However, the pair still have a relationship — as co-parents. Together they share son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox, 34, and Brian Austin Green, 47, had a long history of being off and on in their relationship since first getting together in 2004. The stars were engaged two years after they began dating and broke it off three years after that, before suddenly tying the knot in 2010. But by 2015, Fox filed for divorce ... before getting back together with Green just one year later. In 2019, she officially filed to dismiss the divorce, but in May of this year, the couple split again. In November, they both filed for divorce. Since the split, Fox has been dating actor-musician Machine Gun Kelly. She and Green share equal custody of their three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele

Film mogul Tyler Perry, 51, and Gelila Bekele, 34, were together for 10 years before breaking up in 2020. The couple, who share a son, 6-year-old Aman, were known to keep their relationship private — and the same went for their split, that is until Perry posted a selfie in December and declared himself single.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Reality TV star-turned-fashion designer Kristin Cavallari, 33, and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, 37, were together for 10 years — seven of those married — when they announced their decision to divorce in April. “This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” read the Instagram post breaking the news. In May, they reached an agreement to share equal custody of their children, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5.

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen, 34, and Olivier Sarkozy, 51, said their “I dos” back in 2015, but the fashion mogul and former child star had hoped to undo that this year. Olsen filed for divorce from the banker in April, but a New York judge denied her filing the following month, given that a formal divorce wasn’t considered “essential” while the courts were closed due to the pandemic. Olsen and Sarkozy remain separated.

Christina and Ant Anstead

Just two years after finalizing her divorce from her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa, Christina Anstead, 37, decided to part ways from second husband Ant Anstead, 41. The couple welcomed their only child together, Hudson, in 2019. Christina has two other children from her previous marriage. "I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post in September. “Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

It’s been a back-and-forth year for Julianne Hough, 32, and Brooks Laich, 37. The actress and dancer wed the former NHL star in 2017, but in the spring of 2020, they split. That breakup didn’t last long though. By September, the couple, who’d been trying to start a family via IVF treatments, gave their marriage another shot. But much like their earlier breakup, it didn’t stick. In November, Hough filed for divorce.

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young

Over the summer, Nicole Young, 50, filed for divorce from hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Dr. Dre, 55, after 24 years of marriage. Dre, who was born Andre Young, has an estimated net worth of $800 million, and Young is seeking spousal support in their divorce. They have two adult children together, son Truice, 23, and daughter Truly, 19. Though this was the former N.W.A rapper’s only marriage, Young was married once before to retired NBA star Sedale Threatt.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus, 28, began dating Cody Simpson, 23, in fall of 2019, after divorcing Liam Hemsworth (and breaking up with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter) earlier that year. But just before the young singers made it to the one-year mark, they split up in August. Following their breakup, during an Instagram Live, Cyrus addressed the news, saying, “Right now, two halves can't make a whole, and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be, like everybody else at this age." She stressed that they would remain friends.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 37, and former NASCAR and Indy star Danica Patrick, 38, put the brakes on their relationship after two years together. A rep for Patrick confirmed the news to TODAY in July.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Jaime Lincoln Smith

In September of 2019, it seemed as though “This Is Us” star Susan Kelechi Watson, 39, had found the Randall to her Beth in actor Jaime Lincoln Smith, 42. That’s when the pair revealed they were engaged to be married. But Watson had another big announcement in November of 2020: the engagement was off. Without giving further details, she simply wrote about “becoming single” this year.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse

“Riverdale” stars and fan-favorite couple Lili Reinhart, 24, and Cole Sprouse, 28, broke up after three years together. Sprouse confirmed the news in an Instagram post, writing, "Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

In July, after 10 years of marriage, actor Armie Hammer, 34, and baker and TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, 38, parted ways. “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” they wrote in a pair of matching statements they shared on social media. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.” Hammer and Chambers have two children together, daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 3.

Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard

Singer-songwriter Darius Rucker, 54, and his wife of 20 years, Beth Leonard, 42, decided to “consciously uncouple” in July of this year. They share two children, daughter Daniella, 19, and son Jack, 15. At the time of their split, the former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman wrote, "Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders."

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, 49, filed for divorce from Tom Girardi, 81, in November, after 21 years of marriage. "After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi," Jayne said in a statement at the time. "This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together." Just one month later, a lawsuit filed against Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, alleged the divorce is just a “sham” to protect the couple’s finances “from those that seek to collect on debts owed...”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato, 28, and Max Ehrich, 29, announced their engagement in July, following a whirlwind romance that went from first meeting to shared quarantine in just one week. But the whirlwind came to an end for the singer and the former “Young and the Restless” star just two months after sharing the happy news — a twist of fate Ehrich claimed he learned about “through a tabloid.”

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover

Former “30 Rock” star Tracy Morgan, 52, and Megan Wollover, 33, separated in July. "Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce," Morgan said in a statement released to TODAY. The pair wed in 2015, a little more than a year after the actor-comedian barely survived a highway crash that took the life of his friend James "Jimmy Mack" McNair. They have one child together, daughter, Maven, 7. Morgan also has three sons from a previous marriage.

Lake Bell and Scott Campbell

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...” actress Lake Bell, 41, and tattoo artist Scott Campbell, 43, decided to end their marriage, Bell wrote in a post she shared on Instagram in October. In a similar message of his own, Campbell explained that they were “transitioning the love and friendship we’ve always had into a new chapter.”

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg

In July, Jennifer Grey, 60, and Clark Gregg, 58, revealed they parted ways seven months earlier. Just one month later, Gregg filed for divorce. The “Dirty Dancing” star and the “Avengers” actor got married in July 2001, in a ceremony on Martha's Vineyard. They are parents to an 18-year-old daughter, Stella.

Taraji P. Henson and Kelvin Hayden

Former NFL cornerback Kelvin Hayden, 37, proposed to Taraji P. Henson, 50, two years ago on Mother’s Day, but the couple never made it down the aisle. In an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show this fall, the “Empire” star revealed their split and said, “I tried. I said, 'Therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing,' but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Scott Disick, 37, began dating model Sofia Richie, 22, in 2017, but by 2020, their relationship was off and on ... and off again. Following a May breakup and a July reconciliation, the couple broke it off and moved on by August. According to People magazine, the pair had difficulty balancing their relationship with Disick’s “family life,” which includes the three children he shares with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel, 50, and boyfriend Paul Bernon split this year after two years together. In October, she told Ellen DeGeneres, “We have had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. And not everything has to end badly. Some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative. It’s just life.” One month prior to that, the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star revealed that she’s still legally married to ex Jason Hoppy, whom she filed for divorce from back in 2013.

Simone Biles and Stacey Ervin Jr.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, 23, split from her boyfriend of almost three years, Stacey Ervin Jr., 26, in March, and she revealed the news in an interview with Vogue. “It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it,” the gymnast said of the breakup. “But it was for the best.” She had previously revealed that Ervin was her first boyfriend.

Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan

“Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, 40, expected to celebrate his wedding to fiancé Ian Jordan in 2020, but the pair delayed their big day before calling it off all together. "It was postponed because of the pandemic,” Brown explained during a September appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “But now it's actually postponed officially because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about 3 1/2 months ago.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood, 28, and Cassie Randolph, 25, found love on season 23 of “The Bachelor,” but the relationship fizzled out in May, two months after Underwood battled coronavirus.

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen

Christina Ricci, 40, filed for divorce from James Heerdegen after nearly seven years of marriage. The divorce filing came on the heels of a protective order that was issued again Heerdegen after police were called to the couple’s residence. Ricci and Heerdegen have one child together, a 6-year-old son named Freddie.

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor

The third time wasn’t the charm for Ryan Seacrest, 45, and Shayna Taylor, 28. The “American Idol” host and television producer first started dating Taylor in 2013. After a break in 2014, they seemed closer than ever when they reconciled and moved in together in 2017. But the couple made our celebrity splits roundup last year when they broke up again in 2019. They reunited again, but in June, a rep for Seacrest told People, “Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."