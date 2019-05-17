Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 11:57 AM UTC By TODAY

TODAY is once again bringing the heat this summer to Rockefeller Plaza. The 2019 Citi Concert Series features a star-studded lineup of the hottest names in music including Jonas Brothers, The Chainsmokers, Kacey Musgraves, Meghan Trainor, OneRepublic, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett, Aloe Blacc, Why Don’t We, Dan + Shay, Maggie Rogers and Andy Grammer.

The 24th annual concert series kicked off Monday, May 6, with multiplatinum superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Additionally, as part of a special edition of TODAY, Sheryl Crow will perform Thursday, May 23, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of the 103rd Indianapolis 500. The concert is part of a special edition of TODAY celebrating Elizabeth Dole’s Hidden Heroes organization and will be performed for a crowd of military caregivers.

All performances are on Fridays unless otherwise noted.

Fans are encouraged to visit the plaza outside TODAY’s Studio 1A for the live concerts. Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis. Entrance is located at 48th Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

The performances scheduled to date for the 2019 Citi Concert Series on TODAY are listed below.

MAY

6 JENNIFER LOPEZ (#JLoTODAY)

23 SHERYL CROW (#SherylCrowTODAY) *Thursday in Indianapolis

31 THOMAS RHETT (#ThomasRhettTODAY)

JUNE

7 JONAS BROTHERS (#JonasBrothersTODAY)

21 THE CHAINSMOKERS (#ChainsmokersTODAY)

27 DAN + SHAY (#DanShayTODAY)

JULY

12 MAGGIE ROGERS (#MaggieRogersTODAY)

19 KACEY MUSGRAVES (#KaceyMusgravesTODAY)

26 ANDY GRAMMER (#AndyGrammerTODAY)

AUGUST

16 ALOE BLACC (#AloeBlaccTODAY)

23 LIZZO (#LizzoTODAY)

SEPTEMBER

2 WHY DON’T WE (#WhyDontWeTODAY)

Additional performances may be announced throughout the season.

