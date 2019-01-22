Get the latest from TODAY

By Randee Dawn

The 2019 awards season may have gotten revved up with the Golden Globe awards early this month, but now it's time for the big show: The Oscars!

The nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, which celebrate the very best in film, were announced on Tuesday morning. Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish") and Kumail Nanjiani ("The Big Sick") read the nominees in 24 categories.

And the nominees are:

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
  • Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"
  • Sam Elliott, "A Star is Born"
  • Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"
  • Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Amy Adams "Vice"
  • Marina De Tavira "Roma"
  • Regina King "If Beale Street Could Talk"
  • Emma Stone "The Favourite"
  • Rachel Weisz "The Favourite"

Costume Design

  • Mary Zophres, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
  • Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"
  • Sandy Powell, "The Favourite"
  • Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns"
  • Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots"

Film Editing

  • "BlacKkKlansman"
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • "The Favourite"
  • "Green Book"
  • "Vice"

Original Score

  • "Black Panther"
  • "BlacKkKlansman"
  • "If Beale Street Could Talk"
  • "Isle of Dogs"
  • "Mary Poppins Returns"

Animated Short Film

  • "Animal Behaviour"
  • "Bao"
  • "Late Afternoon"
  • "One Small Step"
  • "Weekends"

Live Action Short Film

  • "Detainment"
  • "Fauve"
  • "Marguerite"
  • "Mother"
  • "Skin"

Sound Editing

  • "Black Panther"
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • "First Man"
  • "A Quiet Place"
  • "Roma"

Sound Mixing

  • "Black Panther"
  • "Bohemian Rhapsody"
  • "First Man"
  • "Roma"
  • "A Star is Born"

This list will be updated. Check back with TODAY for the full list shortly.

