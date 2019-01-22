Get the latest from TODAY
Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn
The 2019 awards season may have gotten revved up with the Golden Globe awards early this month, but now it's time for the big show: The Oscars!
The nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, which celebrate the very best in film, were announced on Tuesday morning. Tracee Ellis Ross ("Black-ish") and Kumail Nanjiani ("The Big Sick") read the nominees in 24 categories.
And the nominees are:
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
- Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"
- Sam Elliott, "A Star is Born"
- Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me"
- Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams "Vice"
- Marina De Tavira "Roma"
- Regina King "If Beale Street Could Talk"
- Emma Stone "The Favourite"
- Rachel Weisz "The Favourite"
Costume Design
- Mary Zophres, "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"
- Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"
- Sandy Powell, "The Favourite"
- Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns"
- Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots"
Film Editing
- "BlacKkKlansman"
- "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "The Favourite"
- "Green Book"
- "Vice"
Original Score
- "Black Panther"
- "BlacKkKlansman"
- "If Beale Street Could Talk"
- "Isle of Dogs"
- "Mary Poppins Returns"
Animated Short Film
- "Animal Behaviour"
- "Bao"
- "Late Afternoon"
- "One Small Step"
- "Weekends"
Live Action Short Film
- "Detainment"
- "Fauve"
- "Marguerite"
- "Mother"
- "Skin"
Sound Editing
- "Black Panther"
- "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "First Man"
- "A Quiet Place"
- "Roma"
Sound Mixing
- "Black Panther"
- "Bohemian Rhapsody"
- "First Man"
- "Roma"
- "A Star is Born"
This list will be updated. Check back with TODAY for the full list shortly.