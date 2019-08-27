Sign up for our newsletter

Jamie-Lynn Sigler reunited with a couple of her “Sopranos” co-stars Monday night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.

The actress joined Vincent Pastore and Drea de Matteo onstage to present the best pop award. Their appearance was a nod to their hit HBO mobster drama, which was set in New Jersey.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards hosted a mini-"Sopranos" reunion. Matt Sayles / AP

The winners of the best pop category, the Jonas Brothers, were honored to accept the award from the trio.

“To get this award from the Sopranos is a Jersey dream,” Joe Jonas said.

Sigler (aka Tony Soprano’s daughter, Meadow), later posted a selfie featuring herself with Pastore (Tony’s pal Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero) and de Matteo (Adriana, girlfriend of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher Moltisanti) on Instagram.

“Tonight was no fun at all,” she wrote in a tongue-in-cheek caption.

A “Sopranos” prequel, starring the late James Gandolfini’s son, Michael Gandolfini, as a young Tony Soprano, is in the works. “The Many Saints of Newark” is due out in 2020.