Awards season is officially underway Thursday, as the Hollywood Foreign Press released its list of Golden Globes nominees for 2019!

The 76th nominations were announced by Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The winners, who are chosen by the 88 members of the HFPA, will be named on Sunday, January 6 on NBC, with hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

Here are your Golden Globe nominees for 2019 (Note: This list will be updated):

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale,"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Amy Adams in HBO's "Sharp Objects" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"Kidding"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Best Motion Picture Foreign Language

"Capernaum"

"Girl"

"Never Look Away"

"Roma"

"Shoplifters"

Darren Criss in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" FX

Best Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Ben Wishaw, "A Very English Scandal"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"

Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, "Green Book"

Rachel Brosnahan in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Amazon Prime Video

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonia Banderas, "Genius"

Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"

Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"

Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"

Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"

Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Candace Bergen, "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America?"

Jim Carrey, "Kidding"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Mahershala Ali in "Green Book" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Christian Bale as former Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice" Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Steven James, "Homecoming"

Richard Madeen, "The Bodyguard"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

ADam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Lady Gaga, "A Star is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding and Constance Wu in "Crazy Rich Asians" Warner Bros. Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Coleman, "The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

Best Television Series, Drama

"The Americans"

"Bodyguard"

"Homecoming"

"Killing Eve"

"Pose"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"

"Requiem for a Private War," "A Private War"

"Revelation," "Boy Erased"

"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"

Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott in "A Star is Born" Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"

Best Motion Picture Drama

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"

