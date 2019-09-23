Being an Emmy winner does not absolve anyone from being the butt of a joke during the Primetime Emmy Awards, as we learned Sunday night.

During the telecast, comedian Thomas Lennon, serving as the show's announcer, appeared from a perch high above the stage and said, "The producers have asked me to give a special shoutout to any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopefully those two weeks are going to fly right by. Keep your chin up."

That was certainly a reference to Felicity Huffman, the former "Desperate Housewives" actress who won an Emmy during the show's first season. While Huffman isn't in prison yet, she's headed there for 14 days this fall.

Huffman won an Emmy for her role on "Desperate Housewives." Alamy

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She was sentenced earlier this month in a Boston federal courtroom to 14 days behind bars. She was also fined $30,000 and must perform 250 hours of community service.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions," Huffman said in a statement in April.

Huffman was ordered to report to prison by Oct. 25.