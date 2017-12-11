2018 Golden Globe nominations announced: See the full list

share tweet pin email

The 75th Golden Globe Award nominations were announced Monday morning, and once again the show is set to honor the best films, shows and stars of the big and small screen.

The Globes, which are voted on by the 90 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are seen as a preview for the Academy Awards, which will be held on March 4.

Actors Alfre Woodard, Garret Hedlund, Kristen Bell and Sharon Stone were on hand to announce the nominees in both television and film. Winners will be chosen at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 8 p.m. on NBC, with "Late Night's" Seth Meyers hosting.

Here are the nominees (list will be updated as the morning progresses):

Best Actor in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

HBO Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in "Big Little Lies."

Best TV Movie or Limited-Series

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"Top of the Lake"

"The Sinner"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Jonny Greenwood, "The Phantom Thread"

John Williams, "The Post"

Hans Zimmer, "Dunkirk"

Amazon / CBS Rachel Brosnahan, left, and Frankie Shaw received nods for the new shows "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "SMILF."

Best TV Series, Comedy

"Blackish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"

Best Foreign Language Film

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"First They Killed My Father" (Cambodia)

"In the Fade" (Germany/France)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"The Square" (Sweden/Germany/France)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited-Series or TV Movie

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Best Animated Feature Film

"The Boss Baby"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"The Breadwinner"

"Loving Vincent"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Blackish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Elizabeth Hannah, Josh Singer, "The Post"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Aaron Sorkin, "Molly's Game"

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best TV Series, Drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

The Shape of Water / Facebook Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in "The Shape of Water." Both actresses were nominated for the film, which received seven total nods.

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

"Home," "Ferdinand"

"Mighty River," "Mudbound"

"Remember Me," "Coco"

"The Star," "The Star"

"This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman"

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

NBC Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz in a scene from NBC's "This Is Us."

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"

FOX Searchlight / Facebook Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "All the Money In the World"

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott, "All the Money In the World"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Those are your nominees! Be sure to find out who won, who lost and who wore the most fabulous outfit on Jan. 7!

