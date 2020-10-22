2 'Family Matters' stars reunite in new Christmas movie

It's been years since Kellie Shanygne Williams and Darius McCrary starred opposite one another, but the "Family Matters" pair are coming together again this holiday season in a new film, "Christmas in Carolina."

And it's thanks to Williams that the reunion even happened!

As Williams told "Entertainment Tonight," bringing aboard McCrary — who plays her brother in "Christmas in Carolina," just like on "Family Matters" — was an easy decision to make. (And as co-producer, she had a lot of say.)

"When we read the (script), we automatically knew we wanted to invite Darius to be a part of it," she said. "Because obviously people like seeing us together and we have great chemistry."

The actors have maintained their friendship over the years since "Family Matters" wrapped in 1998.

"We enjoy being together. It doesn't matter if it's a barbecue, or if I invite somebody to come and be in a film I'm producing. ... It's just so good. I enjoy seeing him. We have such a good time together," she said.

Jaimee Foxworth (Judy), Darius McCrary (Eddie) and Kellie Shanygne Williams (Laura) were siblings on "Family Matters." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Working together again, said McCrary, came naturally: "It's like riding a bike. We had a really good time. We just fall back into it. The chemistry is always there."

And bonus: Shawn Harrison, who played Waldo Faldo on "Family Matters," was also involved in the film, according to SCNow.com.

"Christmas in Carolina" focuses on a career-driven investment banker who's been unlucky in love, but who meets a man who invites her to his hometown in South Carolina, where she finds the spirit of Christmas again.

Alas, there's no major news about a bigger "Family Matters" reunion (though the cast did reunite in 2017 for an interview with Entertainment Weekly). McCrary said "we're working on some things" but noted "we don't own these characters, we don't own the intellectual property."

So for now, we'll just have to enjoy this early holiday gift. "Christmas in Carolina" is set for release on demand and on digital outlets Nov. 1.