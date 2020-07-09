13 classic shows on Peacock that you will definitely want to binge-watch

NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, will offer something for everyone.

If you fancy yourself a fan of classic TV shows, you are in luck. While reboots of beloved fare like "Saved by the Bell" and "Punky Brewster" are coming to whet your vintage TV appetites, the service will also feature a wide range of popular shows from yesteryear, so whether you’re looking to relax for a short time or hunker down and binge-watch for hours on end, you have your pick of the litter.

Here’s a look at some of the more notable old shows you can watch.

“30 Rock”

Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin had great chemistry on "30 Rock." NBC

Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin made magic together in this sharp NBC comedy about what goes on behind the scenes at a fictional sketch show. The series, which won multiple Emmy Awards during its seven-year run, was lauded for its witty writing and bolstered by a strong supporting cast, which included Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski.

“Parks and Recreation”

Local government as comedy? "Parks and Recreation" showed it could indeed be done. NBC

Amy Poehler, Fey’s former “Weekend Update” co-anchor on “Saturday Night Live,” headlined this dynamite satire about life working for the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The comedy put Pawnee on the map, not to mention Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza, who all rocketed to fame on the series and reunited earlier this year.

“Psych”

James Roday and Dulé Hill helped make "Psych" a hit. NBC

This USA series follows a police consultant who fools the department into thinking he can solve crime with his psychic abilities. The show has been off the air since 2014, but still enjoys rabid popularity. And after you finish watching the series, you can keep the fun going by tuning in to Peacock's new show "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home."

“Cheers”

The crew of "Cheers" put smiles on lots of people's faces. NBC

Sam. Norm. Woody. Carla. All these years later, sometimes you still want to go where everybody knows your name. One of the premier sitcoms in TV history, this comedy about the characters at a Boston bar and the exploits of its ladies' man owner and his loyal customers and staff still makes us laugh.

“Everybody Loves Raymond”

Peter Boyle, Doris Roberts and Ray Romano showed how much family can be mined for laughs. CBS via Getty Images

This comedy hit the nail on the head when it comes to family. For nine seasons, Ray Romano headlined this beloved CBS sitcom that anyone with kids or in-laws can surely understand.

“King of Queens”

Kevin James and Leah Remini provided plenty of laughs on "King of Queens." CBS via Getty Images

Kevin James starred as a delivery man who lives with his wife (Leah Remini) and her father (Jerry Stiller). While meaning well, James’ character, Doug, usually winds up having to ‘fess up to his grounded wife, with plenty of hilarity happening along the way.

“Friday Night Lights”

Kyle Chandler as Coach Eric Taylor in "Friday Night Lights." NBC

Inspired by the 2004 film of the same name, this critically acclaimed drama, which aired on NBC for two seasons and DirecTV for another three, takes viewers into the lives of a high school football team in Texas, where football is more than just a game.

“Parenthood”

"Parenthood" was a family affair. NBC

Based on the 1989 Steve Martin film of the same name, this drama about three generations of the Braverman family and the challenges they face moved viewers for six seasons.

“Battlestar Galactica”

Peacock viewers looking for a little sci-fi in their lives need look no further than "Battlestar Galactica." NBC

The series, which premiered in 2004, offered a fresh look at the original show, which ran for one season in the late 1970s and became a cult favorite. This updated version about the last ship of humans trying to avoid being destroyed by Cylons delighted fans for four seasons.

“Law & Order: SVU”

Mariska Hargitay, as Olivia Benson, and Christopher Meloni, as Elliot Stabler, made one of the best duos in TV history. NBC

As much a staple of the small screen as the remote control, this procedural drama starring Mariska Hargitay has been going since 1999 and is closing in on 500 episodes, en route to becoming the longest running live-action primetime show in history. Fans love Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson and her partnership with Elliot Stabler, played by Christopher Meloni. Even after he left the show, though, it has continued to thrive.

“Heroes”

What if regular people had extraordinary powers? That was the question "Heroes" addressed. NBC

This sci-fi series, about a group of everyday people who learn they have extraordinary powers, started out like a ball of fire when it premiered in 2006 and featured Hayden Panettiere and a pre-“This Is Us” Milo Ventimiglia, not to mention Kristen Bell for a stretch of its four-season run.

“Downton Abbey”

Iain Glen, Michelle Dockery and Dan Stevens on "Downton Abbey." MASTERPIECE CLASSIC

It may not sound that exciting, but this period drama about a wealthy British family and its servants captured viewers’ hearts and even spawned a 2019 movie.

“House”

Hugh Laurie made cranky cool on "House." NBC

For eight seasons, Hugh Laurie shined on this Fox drama as an obnoxious and gifted doctor who leads a team in a quest to help patients with their maladies.

If these classic shows don't get your juices flowing, then there's no need to be alarmed. Peacock will offer a wide range of original programming.

David Schwimmer returns to the small screen in "Intelligence," a comedy about the fight against cyber crime. Ron Perlman will star in "The Capture," a thriller about fake news and technology.

There's also an adaptation of the classic book "Brave New World," while Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also appear in "Lost Roadways," about forgotten race tracks and fellow athlete Ryan Lochte stars in the reality show "In Deep."

