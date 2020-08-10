13 gnarly '80s movie reunions that would be, like, totally rad to see

One of the few positives to emerge from the coronavirus and the quarantining people have done to remain safe has been the remote cast reunions of popular movies from yesteryear. “Ghostbusters,” “The Goonies,” “Back to the Future” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” are just some of the flicks whose stars have appeared on Josh Gad's "Reunited Apart" YouTube series.

With the pandemic still in full stride, we thought, “Why stop there?” There are plenty of other casts of great ‘80s films we’d like to see the come together to take a stroll down memory lane. Here are a few.

"Stand by Me"

We want to hear about the leeches. And the train dodge. And Chopper. Wil Wheaton, Corey Feldman, River Phoenix and Jerry O’Connell shined in this coming-of-age drama, based on a Stephen King short story. Kiefer Sutherland was probably thought of more as Donald’s son before his turn as bad seed Ace turned heads and Richard Dreyfuss made for a spellbinding narrator who captured adolescence in this tale about four boys who go on foot to find a dead body. Let's not forget the moving supporting role by John Cusack, either. And while Phoenix has since died, fans would love to see these stars revisit this classic.

Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, Corey Feldman and River Phoenix played 1950s kids trying to track down a dead body in "Stand by Me." Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Adventures in Babysitting"

One of the great things about silly teen comedies is you don’t always realize the breadth of talent that’s on screen. This movie about a babysitting gig that goes awry is still fun, but also had a cast that would go on to do amazing things.

Elisabeth Shue earned an Oscar nomination, Penelope Ann Miller starred in best picture “The Artist,” Anthony Rapp appeared on Broadway as part of the original cast of “Rent,” Vincent D’Onofrio earned an Emmy nomination for “Homicide: Life on the Street” and starred for several years on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and Bradley Whitford snagged multiple Emmys for “The West Wing.” And how about the fact this movie had a subplot about Thor, years before superheroes were chic on the big screen? Yeah, there's a lot here to unpack.

Elisabeth Shue, with Anthony Rapp, Maia Brewton and Keith Coogan, showed how a night of babysitting after being stood up can go terribly wrong. (C)Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Can’t Buy Me Love"

This sounds hard to believe today, but there was a time when Patrick Dempsey could pull off being a geek. In this comedy, he plays a nerd who’s so desperate to be cool that he pays the most popular girl in school to hang out with him. Love interest Amanda Peterson died in 2015, but who wouldn’t want to see the rest of the cast — including Seth Green, who played Dempsey’s nosy little brother — discuss their thoughts about this favorite ‘80s offering?

Patrick Dempsey and Amanda Peterson made for an unlikely couple who found true love in "Can't Buy Me Love." (C)Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Teen Wolf"

Fun fact: This Michael J. Fox vehicle about an average high school student who discovers he’s a werewolf opened in second place at the box office. What was first? Well, Fox’s other big smash of 1985, of course — “Back to the Future.” This comedy, which inspired the darker MTV dramatic series more than 25 years later, is an easy watch with a message about just being yourself, so what does the cast think about it all these years later? And let’s not forget the likes of Stiles, Chubby and Boof. If anything, maybe we can get some answers about the amazing character names.

Michael J. Fox as a werwolf who plays high school basketball? It sounds odd, but this comedy was a slam dunk for many fans of the "Back to the Future" star. (C)MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The Lost Boys"

Long before “Twilight,” teens, vampires and romance all melded together for a different generation of fans, thanks to this hip flick. Kiefer Sutherland followed up “Stand By Me” with yet another villainous role he could really sink his teeth into, playing a vampire who leads his crew as they cause havoc in a seaside town until the little brother (the late Corey Haim) of a teen they want to recruit into their gang decides to take a stand. Would Jason Patric, Corey Feldman, Jami Gertz and Dianne Wiest be up for taking a trip back to Santa Carla? We hope so.

Kiefer Sutherland, second from left, was the leader of a tough group of vampires who finally met their match in "The Lost Boys." (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Dead Poets Society"

The late Robin Williams showed the mammoth extent of his range in this drama about an English teacher at a prep school whose call to his students to “seize the day” has devastating consequences. The film became a launching pad for the likes of Ethan Hawke, Robert Sean Leonard and Josh Charles, but what about the other students who had Mr. Keating? We’d love to see them, too, and get some inside scoop on this movie, which was nominated for best picture.

Robin Williams earned his second Oscar nomination for his role as Mr. Keating, an English teacher whose unorthodox methods of teaching resonated with his students in "Dead Poets Society." Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The NeverEnding Story"

Atreyu! Falkor! The Nothing! Just hearing those names makes us wonder what it was like making this fantasy, which captured the imaginations of so many kids when it came out. No one from the film's cast became a major star, so you know you’re curious to see how everyone looks now.

If this picture of Atreyu, played by Noah Hathaway, riding Falkor makes you smile, then you are definitely a fan of "The NeverEnding Story." (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Beetlejuice"

We’ll say it once, twice, heck, even three times if it means Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder sit down to reminisce about what it was like making this offbeat, yet charming, Tim Burton-directed movie that had a decidedly unique take on the afterlife.

It would be a great "Day-O" if the cast of "Beetlejuice" ever reunited. (C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Revenge of the Nerds"

OK, it’s time for the Alpha Betas and the Tri-Lambs to sit back down. We need Lewis, Gilbert, Poindexter and Booger to chat with Stan, Ogre and Betty Childs. Did the stars of this comedy have any idea they were making a movie that would resonate for years to come? And did John Goodman, who played the bullying football coach in a supporting role, know this would be the first high profile part in such a decorated career?

"Revenge of the Nerds" proved every geek can have his day. (C)20thCentFox / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Big"

Tom Hanks has already done a “Splash” reunion, so surely America’s favorite all-around good guy would do this, right? Zoltar would approve. Who wouldn’t want to get some behind-the-scenes dirt and fun facts about this movie that, like Josh Baskin, has aged very well?

One of the many memorable scenes in "Big." 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

"A Christmas Story"

Peter Billingsley has cemented his place in pop culture history with his portrayal as Ralphie, a 1940s Indiana boy who desperately wants a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle for Christmas. Sure, we watch the film each December on cable, but we’re so desperate to see Randy, Flick, Schwartz and Scut Farkus that we’d be willing to shoot our eye out to make the point. Well, not really, but you understand.

What moviegoer couldn't identify with Peter Billingsley, second from left in glasses, as Ralphie in "A Christmas Story?" (C)MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

"The Breakfast Club"

Don't you forget about this classic. Truth be told, we can go in a variety of directions when it comes to the Brat Pack (“St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Sixteen Candles” and “Pretty in Pink” also come to mind), but we vote for this John Hughes vehicle that made Saturday morning detention so darned compelling.

Judd Nelson, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy, Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall made "The Breakfast Club" one of the '80s most iconic teen movies. (C)Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Die Hard"

One of the most, if not the most, influential action films ever made, this flick surely deserves the reunion treatment. “Die Hard” redefined the action genre, turned Bruce Willis into a bona fide box office star and introduced the world to Reginald VelJohnson, who pivoted from dealing with terrorists (and inept federal agents) to dealing with Urkel on “Family Matters.” Can we get the cast back together? And maybe the stars can even weigh in on whether or not this actually is a Christmas movie. Yippee-ki-yay!